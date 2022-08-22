Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 22.

Section 377A: Constitution will be amended to protect Parliament's right to define marriage, says Shanmugam

This is different from enshrining the definition of marriage in the highest law of the land, he added.

S377A repeal: Education policies will remain anchored on prevailing family values, social norms

These include the family as the cornerstone of Singapore's social fabric and marriage as being between a man and a woman.

Rising cost of living, health-related issues among top concerns for S'poreans following NDR 2022

600 people aged 16 and above were polled after the National Day Rally on what their key worries were.

Grace period at HDB, URA carparks to be cut from 20 to 15 mins from Sept 1

HDB will also discontinue the sale and exchange of parking coupons at all its branches from Sept 19. 

'Dangerous paedophile' who sexually abused 11 schoolboys gets 42 years' jail, caning

Police were alerted by the Australian authorities over e-mails he received with links to child porn sites.

SFA starts testing ice creams for pesticide linked to cancer, but results negative so far

SFA ordered four Haagen-Dazs products from France to be pulled from shelves after overseas recalls.

Pay hike for teachers welcome but need to address other issues

The pay hikes could tip the balance and persuade some teachers to stick with the job.

Ringgit heads to 24-year low on oil price slide

Falling crude and palm oil is opening the door to the currency tumbling to levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis.

Ex-CEO of Pokka fined $15,000 for not declaring partial ownership of another drinks company

He was also disqualified from acting as a director or taking part in the management of a company for two years.

Gardens by the Bay to host new dance music festival, Hypeworld, in October

The two-day event will feature electronic dance music acts such as DJ Snake and R3hab.

