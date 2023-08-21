Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2023

PUB completes digging works for Phase 2 of Deep Tunnel Sewerage System

The tunnel will be operational by 2026.

Commemorative LKY100 coins can be collected from Sept 4: MAS

MAS has minted a total of four million LKY100 coins.

Man dies after fight at Concorde Hotel in Orchard Road; 14 arrested, 3 of whom charged with rioting

The police said those involved are believed to be known to one another, and the fight had broken out due to a dispute.

Ng Kok Song announces proposer, seconder and assenters

The team includes former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican.

Important to build culture of respect and compassion, deepen skills: Tharman

Mr Tharman said Singaporeans must focus on compassion, care and respect for one another in the next phase of its development.

Tan Kin Lian to raise concerns over CPF, NS with Govt if he becomes president

But he admits that the president does not possess any executive power to advance his own policy agenda.

Most public hospitals, polyclinics rescheduling Sept 1 surgery, clinic appointments

In the private sector, operations are likely to continue as scheduled.

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to cease operations after Aug 27

The other five Cathay Cineplexes will remain open.

Two-thirds of S’pore consumers expect an economic downturn over the next year: Survey

The high cost of living remains Singaporeans’ top concern, more so than for consumers in the region.

Young & Savvy: Assessing the costs and benefits of taking a sabbatical

Thinking of a career break? Here are tips on how to make the most of it.

