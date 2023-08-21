Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PUB completes digging works for Phase 2 of Deep Tunnel Sewerage System
Commemorative LKY100 coins can be collected from Sept 4: MAS
Man dies after fight at Concorde Hotel in Orchard Road; 14 arrested, 3 of whom charged with rioting
The police said those involved are believed to be known to one another, and the fight had broken out due to a dispute.
Ng Kok Song announces proposer, seconder and assenters
Important to build culture of respect and compassion, deepen skills: Tharman
Mr Tharman said Singaporeans must focus on compassion, care and respect for one another in the next phase of its development.
Tan Kin Lian to raise concerns over CPF, NS with Govt if he becomes president
But he admits that the president does not possess any executive power to advance his own policy agenda.
Most public hospitals, polyclinics rescheduling Sept 1 surgery, clinic appointments
Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to cease operations after Aug 27
Two-thirds of S’pore consumers expect an economic downturn over the next year: Survey
The high cost of living remains Singaporeans’ top concern, more so than for consumers in the region.