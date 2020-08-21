Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 21.

Singapore to allow general travel to Brunei, New Zealand; travellers to take heed of border measures in these countries

Those intending to visit Brunei and New Zealand, however, are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by these countries.

READ MORE HERE

Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza to have odd-even weekend entry restrictions from Aug 29, based on last digit of IC or FIN

This will start from Aug 29. More details will be provided by the Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

National exams, including PSLE and O levels, will proceed but with Covid-19 special arrangements

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Students who have the virus and those on quarantine orders or stay-home notices will not be allowed to sit the examinations.

READ MORE HERE

National exams to proceed: What will happen to students who miss exams because of Covid-19 restrictions?

Close to 100,000 students this year will be sitting the year-end national examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Organised exercise classes to be allowed at SportSG centres, HDB areas

Classes in the newly opened areas must be organised by an instructor who will be responsible for ensuring that the safe management measures are in place.

READ MORE HERE

117 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community and 13 imported

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases. More details will be announced on Friday night.

READ MORE HERE

Nippon Paint inks $16.7 billion deal with Singapore’s Wuthelam to grow Asia business

The deal involves Wuthelam taking a majority stake by buying new shares in Nippon Paint.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore researchers discover new Covid-19 variant which causes milder infections

This could provide new avenues for vaccine and therapeutic development, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Tangs changes policy to allow all front-line staff, including contractors, to wear religious headgear from Friday

They will join their corporate office and back-of-house colleagues, who already have the flexibility to wear religious headgear.

READ MORE HERE

New book by Singapore's oldest architecture firm Swan & Maclaren tells stories behind iconic landmarks

It is a hefty 440-page glossy coffee-table collectible jointly published with the National Archives of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE