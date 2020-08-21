Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 21.
Singapore to allow general travel to Brunei, New Zealand; travellers to take heed of border measures in these countries
Those intending to visit Brunei and New Zealand, however, are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by these countries.
Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza to have odd-even weekend entry restrictions from Aug 29, based on last digit of IC or FIN
This will start from Aug 29. More details will be provided by the Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore.
National exams, including PSLE and O levels, will proceed but with Covid-19 special arrangements
Students who have the virus and those on quarantine orders or stay-home notices will not be allowed to sit the examinations.
National exams to proceed: What will happen to students who miss exams because of Covid-19 restrictions?
Close to 100,000 students this year will be sitting the year-end national examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organised exercise classes to be allowed at SportSG centres, HDB areas
Classes in the newly opened areas must be organised by an instructor who will be responsible for ensuring that the safe management measures are in place.
117 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community and 13 imported
Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the vast majority of the other cases. More details will be announced on Friday night.
Nippon Paint inks $16.7 billion deal with Singapore’s Wuthelam to grow Asia business
The deal involves Wuthelam taking a majority stake by buying new shares in Nippon Paint.
Singapore researchers discover new Covid-19 variant which causes milder infections
This could provide new avenues for vaccine and therapeutic development, experts say.
Tangs changes policy to allow all front-line staff, including contractors, to wear religious headgear from Friday
They will join their corporate office and back-of-house colleagues, who already have the flexibility to wear religious headgear.
New book by Singapore's oldest architecture firm Swan & Maclaren tells stories behind iconic landmarks
It is a hefty 440-page glossy coffee-table collectible jointly published with the National Archives of Singapore.