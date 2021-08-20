Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 20.
Malaysia's King affirms Ismail Sabri as new prime minister
Pasir Ris flood: 1 person taken to hospital, 5 others rescued from vehicles by SCDF
'I thought I could speed through the flood': Drivers, passengers flee cars stuck in Pasir Ris flood
36 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 14 unlinked
8 eateries to close for flouting Covid-19 rules, 9 patrons found dining in without full vaccination status
What's the Covid-19 situation in Germany and other places under Singapore's border categories?
Ex-UOB employee charged after she allegedly disclosed customers' info to scammers
Singapore High Commissioner to the UK rebuts Economist article on race relations in S'pore
Afghan influencers go dark on social media as Taleban returns
'Mr Toilet' Jack Sim's Meyer Road bungalow is a slice of local history