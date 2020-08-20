Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 20.

Bigger $50,000 grant for first-time entrepreneurs among more help for local start-ups

A three-month venture building programme has also been introduced to help start-ups get their innovative ideas off the ground.

Former top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow dies, aged 83

His family told The Straits Times that he had been in ill health for 4½ years.

Tan Chuan-Jin to be nominated Speaker, Indranee to be Leader of the House, when Parliament reopens

Ms Indranee takes over the post of Leader from Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who has held it since October 2015.

68 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 imported; no community cases

The two imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Google faces global outage, users cut off from e-mail, storage, videoconferencing services

Many users including those in Singapore have reported having difficulty accessing Gmail, Drive, Docs and Meet services.

SIA burns through half of $8.8 billion cash raised in two months

SIA posted a first-half loss of $1.85 billion as the pandemic wiped out passenger traffic.

Hotpot billionaire couple Zhang Yong, Shu Ping top Forbes list of Singapore's richest

Haidilao co-founders, Zhang Yong and his wife Shu Ping, lead the pack with a combined net worth of US$19 billion.

Boon Tat Street death: Man convicted of culpable homicide for stabbing son-in-law

The 72-year-old was unhappy with how his son-in-law had treated his daughter and believed that the victim planned to cheat him of his business.

Big drama in Little India as four men bundle Ferrari driver into another car and speed off

The four men were arrested on Monday (Aug 17) for their role in an apparent abduction.

Popular YouTube channel Night Owl Cinematics puts work with Dee Kosh on hold, talents managed by him break silence

Dee Kosh has also been removed from the NOC's About Us page, where he was previously listed as a Partner/ Actor/ Host.

