Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 2, 2023

‘I should have forced the issue sooner’: PM Lee explains approach to Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair
He added that by giving the matter some time, he had hoped to give them a softer exit.
Iswaran’s monthly pay cut to $8,500 until further notice amid CPIB probe: PM Lee
PM Lee said he had used the current civil service practice as a reference point since such incidents involving ministers were rare.
CPIB did not initially state Iswaran’s arrest as it wanted to establish more facts: Chan Chun Sing
PM Lee and DPM Wong took reference from CPIB’s press release on July 12 in their statements to the media that same day, said Mr Chan.
Be vigilant in personal conduct, serve people of S’pore: Newly elected Speaker Seah Kian Peng
“I say this not to join with the chorus of sanctimony, but to reflect first on the need for us all to be vigilant in our personal conduct,” he said.
Not ideal for workers to be transported on lorries, but concerns that ban will have knock-on effects: Govt
The average number of deaths from accidents involving persons on lorries has halved, the authorities said.
Fatal maid abuse: Trial of policeman employer adjourned for more evidence to be prepared
The prosecution said it needed more time to prepare CCTV footage and a log sheet of movements leading up to maid's death.
Man charged with dangerous driving over Punggol accident that killed teen
Firhan Aqil Mohamad Amran allegedly beat a red light before the fatal accident in October 2022.
OCBC customers can use bank’s app to pay merchants in 47 markets including China
Payments will be made directly from customers' OCBC accounts without additional fees or charges.
Thaksin-linked party plans new bloc to form Thai govt without election winner
Move Forward Party’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed twice in his bid to become Thailand’s next prime minister.
Why the US credit rating was cut and what it means
History suggests that the impact on financial markets may be short-lived, though the move could provide fodder for more political battles.