Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 2.
Jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia leaves KL, as China warns US will 'pay the price' if she visits Taiwan
Beijing views Mrs Pelosi's expected visit as a provocation and has issued increasingly severe warnings.
Pelosi's potential visit receives mixed reaction in Taiwan
While some are worried about an attack from China, experts are more concerned with the visit's impact on US-China tensions.
Resignation rates of nurses in public hospitals at a five-year high in 2021
S'pore stepping up efforts to tackle heat as temperatures could hit 40 deg C by 2045
'I just wanted her to keep quiet', says S'porean man on trial in UK for suffocating his wife with pillow
Fong Soong Hert denied murdering Madam Pek Ying Ling and said he had "no memory whatsoever" of the incident.
Rise above blame games to common challenge, urges top zoonotic diseases expert Wang Linfa
Prof Wang Linfa says countries should take pandemic preparedness seriously, as they do for military preparedness.
'His whole face blew up in hives': Boy with airborne egg allergy could not even be near a foodcourt
As the boy's egg allergy is airborne, the family had to remove anything that could contain egg and forgo meals outside.
Is it okay for an ex-employee to be a competitor?
Bosses should treat their most critical employees well because when they jump ship, they can cause big drops in revenue.
How the CIA identified and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
It was the result of "careful patient and persistent" work by the counter-terrorism and intelligence community, a senior administration official said.
'Why would you do that?': I took a 65-hour train ride across the United States - and loved it
The Amtrak trip opened her eyes to the beauty and life of the country, says the writer.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!