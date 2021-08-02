Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 2.
Keppel in $3.4b deal to take SPH private after media business is hived off
The privatisation offer will see SPH delisted and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel.
SPH decided to seek full offer for company to avoid chaos after hiving off media arm
SPH's preference was to seek an offer for the entire company, and it spoke to more than 20 potential bidders.
Walk-in vaccination service for Moderna Covid-19 jabs for those aged 18 and above, no booking required
There are 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine.
One in five seniors aged 70 and above in S'pore has not booked Covid-19 vaccination appointment
This is six percentage points higher than the general population, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.
106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 25 unlinked
Seven of the cases are seniors above 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.
MOH studying how short-term pass holders in S'pore can get Covid-19 vaccinations: Janil
This could include people who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time due to pandemic travel restrictions.
Olympics: S'pore women's table tennis team beat France 3-0, meet China next in q-final
World No. 9 Feng Tianwei met with stiff resistance in the first singles from Prithika Pavade, 17.
Opposition MPs renew calls for Malaysia's PM to resign at Parliament protest
Several lawmakers chanted "Hidup rakyat, daulat Tuanku" (Long live the people, long live the King).
New Bill to raise penalties for 3 sex crimes as part of proposed changes to Penal Code
Maximum jail term for outrage of modesty to be raised to three years under proposed changes, following surge in cases.
Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong charged with corruption for singing at 2018 opposition rally
Providing others with refreshments and entertainment at an election is a corrupt conduct, said the ICAC.