Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 2.

Keppel in $3.4b deal to take SPH private after media business is hived off

The privatisation offer will see SPH delisted and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel.

READ MORE HERE

SPH decided to seek full offer for company to avoid chaos after hiving off media arm

SPH's preference was to seek an offer for the entire company, and it spoke to more than 20 potential bidders.

READ MORE HERE

Walk-in vaccination service for Moderna Covid-19 jabs for those aged 18 and above, no booking required

There are 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

One in five seniors aged 70 and above in S'pore has not booked Covid-19 vaccination appointment

This is six percentage points higher than the general population, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

READ MORE HERE

106 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 25 unlinked

Seven of the cases are seniors above 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

READ MORE HERE

MOH studying how short-term pass holders in S'pore can get Covid-19 vaccinations: Janil

This could include people who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time due to pandemic travel restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Olympics: S'pore women's table tennis team beat France 3-0, meet China next in q-final

World No. 9 Feng Tianwei met with stiff resistance in the first singles from Prithika Pavade, 17.

READ MORE HERE

Opposition MPs renew calls for Malaysia's PM to resign at Parliament protest

Several lawmakers chanted "Hidup rakyat, daulat Tuanku" (Long live the people, long live the King).

READ MORE HERE

New Bill to raise penalties for 3 sex crimes as part of proposed changes to Penal Code

Maximum jail term for outrage of modesty to be raised to three years under proposed changes, following surge in cases.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong charged with corruption for singing at 2018 opposition rally

Providing others with refreshments and entertainment at an election is a corrupt conduct, said the ICAC.

READ MORE HERE