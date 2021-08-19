Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 19.

Fully vaccinated travellers can travel to Germany and back without serving SHN from Sept 8

S'pore will also unilaterally lift restrictions for inbound travellers from Macau and Hong Kong.

Home isolation pilot programme for mildly-ill Covid-19 patients from Aug 30

Those who have mild or no symptoms and can be isolated from the rest of the household will qualify.

Booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine being studied, third dose considered for immunocompromised patients

Vaccination of children below 12 years old should also start some time early next year.

S'pore to classify countries/regions into 4 categories based on risk, with differentiated border measures for each

Travellers from 'Category I' places - most parts of China, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand and Taiwan - can enter without having to serve a SHN.

29 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 13 unlinked

11 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined.

Perikatan Nasional conditionally supports Umno's Ismail Sabri as next PM, says caretaker premier Muhyiddin

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah met 114 MPs to verify their support for PM candidate Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Briton jailed for not wearing mask in public to be deported after release from prison

His six-week jail sentence was backdated to July 19, from when he was first remanded.

More than 130 collection points for free N95, surgical masks from Aug 26; some malls to have digital queue system

Masks can be collected at 15 CapitaLand malls - 11 will have a digital queue system - and selected supermarkets.

Afghans evacuated to Germany describe terrifying scenes at Kabul airport

"Everyone wants out," said one woman's husband, speaking in German. "Every day is worse than the day before."

Mandopop duo to reprise upbeat song for NDP debut

More than 600 performers are expected to take to the stage for the show segment, with more joining virtually.

