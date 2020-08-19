Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 19.

New Lim Chu Kang Nature Park to be part of 400ha nature park network along the northern coast

It comprises a variety of existing habitats such as mangroves, while nature-inspired play spaces will be created for children.

READ MORE HERE

Working from home can be more stressful than being on Covid-19 front line: Survey

The mental health survey found that 61 per cent of those working from home reported feeling stressed, compared with 53 per cent of front-liners.

READ MORE HERE

Celebrities, Aware weigh in on sexual harassment claims against DJ Dee Kosh

He has been accused of soliciting nude pictures and offering money to minors in return for sexual favours, among other things.

READ MORE HERE

93 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

They included two community cases, both of whom are work pass holders.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 3 times more households received help with mortgage payments

Of the 1,356 households assisted, two-thirds requested to defer their loan instalments or pay their loan arrears by instalments.

READ MORE HERE

Car COE premiums close at highest levels this year

Motor traders point to the smaller quota as well as pent-up demand from the suspension of car sales over the circuit breaker for the buoyant prices.

READ MORE HERE

US Democratic convention: Biden officially nominated challenger to Trump

Mr Biden received the 2,374 delegate votes necessary for the nomination at a convention that was restyled in the time of Covid-19 into a video tour across the United States.

READ MORE HERE

Janil Puthucheary, Sim Ann re-appointed as PAP Whip and Deputy Whip; 12 GPCs formed

Almost all 12 of the committees have new chairmen, with the exception of three.

READ MORE HERE

All remaining quarantine facilities in purpose-built dorms cleared of Covid-19

Around 333,000 workers - or 86 per cent - in the construction, marine and process sectors have been allowed to resume work.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea warns of nationwide coronavirus spread as church outbreaks grow

At least 166 of the new infections are linked to the Sarang Jeil Church, taking the number of cases from it to 623.

READ MORE HERE