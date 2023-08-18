Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Presidential election: Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian qualify to run

George Goh was unsuccessful in his application.

READ MORE HERE

Presidential election eligibility decisions shed light on panel’s considerations: Observers

Results of election not a foregone conclusion, they add.

READ MORE HERE

I don’t want to be arrogant, I’m somewhat confident I can win the election: Tan Kin Lian

He said there is now “more certainty” that he is the only candidate independent of the Government.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Billion-dollar money laundering case: 11 more properties in S’pore linked to suspects

This takes the total number of properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders in this case to 105, estimated to be worth $831 million.

READ MORE HERE

All 10 charged in billion-dollar money laundering case held S’pore employment or dependant’s passes

The Ministry of Manpower said it is in contact with the police on investigations into the foreign nationals.

READ MORE HERE

Woman loses over $20k after downloading third-party app

She was trying to order a tingkat meal after seeing a Facebook advertisement.

READ MORE HERE

Man who died in Malaysian plane crash survived similar accident 13 years ago

Mr Khairil Azwan’s wife, Ms Nizatul Akmar Mohd Nasir, said she and her late husband had renewed their funeral management fund earlier in August.

READ MORE HERE

Single mothers hit their stride in Mrs Singapore World

Almost half of this year's 14 beauty pageant aspirants are either divorced or separated. 

READ MORE HERE

29-year-old man arrested for allegedly cheating then lover of $400k

He asked her for money on the pretext of investing it and generating good returns for her.

READ MORE HERE

Mission possible: Driving an EV to KL without stopping to recharge

Some EV owners say it is impossible to drive 360km to the Malaysian capital without stopping to recharge.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top