Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2023

Presidential election: Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian qualify to run
Presidential election eligibility decisions shed light on panel’s considerations: Observers
I don’t want to be arrogant, I’m somewhat confident I can win the election: Tan Kin Lian
He said there is now “more certainty” that he is the only candidate independent of the Government.
Billion-dollar money laundering case: 11 more properties in S’pore linked to suspects
This takes the total number of properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders in this case to 105, estimated to be worth $831 million.
All 10 charged in billion-dollar money laundering case held S’pore employment or dependant’s passes
The Ministry of Manpower said it is in contact with the police on investigations into the foreign nationals.
Woman loses over $20k after downloading third-party app
Man who died in Malaysian plane crash survived similar accident 13 years ago
Mr Khairil Azwan’s wife, Ms Nizatul Akmar Mohd Nasir, said she and her late husband had renewed their funeral management fund earlier in August.
Single mothers hit their stride in Mrs Singapore World
Almost half of this year's 14 beauty pageant aspirants are either divorced or separated.
29-year-old man arrested for allegedly cheating then lover of $400k
He asked her for money on the pretext of investing it and generating good returns for her.
Mission possible: Driving an EV to KL without stopping to recharge
Some EV owners say it is impossible to drive 360km to the Malaysian capital without stopping to recharge.