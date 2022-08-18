Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 18.
Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda join hands to look into best practices, workers' health and safety
The Digital Platforms Industry Association will see the three firms acting collectively to raise industry standards.
Planning to travel at the end of the year? Renew passports now, says ICA
This will help to avoid another surge in applications for passports towards the end of the year.
Transition to green economy must be orderly to keep inflation in check, job market stable: MAS chief
But even in an orderly transition, inflation is likely to rise as emissions will have to be taxed to achieve net-zero goals, he says.
What does it mean to constitutionalise a marriage and how is it done?
The idea for constitutionalising the status of marriage comes amid discussions about the issue of repealing Section 377A.
Malaysia ex-PM Najib’s final appeal starts despite lawyer trying to quit to force another delay
Police investigating after video shows 3 girls pummelling teen in Sengkang carpark
The trio can be seen punching, kicking and slapping the victim who tries to protect herself by covering her face.
Ready 24 hours a day: Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle
Air defence crews said the increased tensions, including the recent Chinese drills, did not faze them.
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
Those infected remain at higher risk of dementia and psychotic disorders for at least two years.
Keep calm and carry on: How to pack smart when travelling amid global lost luggage crisis
'Stressed' lawyer jailed 12 weeks after climbing into neighbour's balcony to watch her shower
The 32-year-old climbed over a parapet separating their balconies to get into her home.