Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 18.

Grab, Deliveroo and foodpanda join hands to look into best practices, workers' health and safety

The Digital Platforms Industry Association will see the three firms acting collectively to raise industry standards.

READ MORE HERE

Planning to travel at the end of the year? Renew passports now, says ICA

This will help to avoid another surge in applications for passports towards the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Transition to green economy must be orderly to keep inflation in check, job market stable: MAS chief

But even in an orderly transition, inflation is likely to rise as emissions will have to be taxed to achieve net-zero goals, he says.

READ MORE HERE

What does it mean to constitutionalise a marriage and how is it done?

Constitutional law expert, Mr Eugene Tan, and Associate Professor of Law at the Singapore Management University, explains how marriage may be constitutionally protected.

The idea for constitutionalising the status of marriage comes amid discussions about the issue of repealing Section 377A.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia ex-PM Najib’s final appeal starts despite lawyer trying to quit to force another delay

The lawyer cited lack of preparedness to start arguing his client’s final appeal.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating after video shows 3 girls pummelling teen in Sengkang carpark

The trio can be seen punching, kicking and slapping the victim who tries to protect herself by covering her face.

READ MORE HERE

Ready 24 hours a day: Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle

Air defence crews said the increased tensions, including the recent Chinese drills, did not faze them.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Those infected remain at higher risk of dementia and psychotic disorders for at least two years.

READ MORE HERE

Keep calm and carry on: How to pack smart when travelling amid global lost luggage crisis

Get tips on packing light and what to take along on board with you.

READ MORE HERE

'Stressed' lawyer jailed 12 weeks after climbing into neighbour's balcony to watch her shower

The 32-year-old climbed over a parapet separating their balconies to get into her home.

READ MORE HERE

