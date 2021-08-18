Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2021

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 18.
Back to the office from Aug 19 with easing of Covid-19 curbs, but hybrid work is here to stay
After more than a year of hybrid work arrangements, most firms and their staff seem to have found a rhythm.
70,000 CPF members to get $40m in matching grants for top-ups to their retirement accounts
The top-ups and matching grants will increase their monthly retirement payouts, said the CPF Board.
Singapore to watch for rising Covid-19 infections as it gears up to restart business and leisure travel: Gan Kim Yong
The Republic is looking to allow travel for business and leisure while ensuring healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed.
NDP 2021 to feature nearly 1,200 performers split across five sites
The show will integrate virtual performances of nearly 600 participants from schools and community groups.
Malaysia's King says next PM must seek confidence vote; state rulers to meet on Friday
The palace said in a statement that the "Special Discussion among the Malay rulers" will be on "current issues".
Students and staff on leave of absence can return to school once they or their close contacts test negative for Covid-19
It will affect students and staff from primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges and the Millennia Institute.
Briton caught on video not wearing mask given 6 weeks in jail
During trial, one of his arresting officers testified that Benjamin Glynn had resisted arrest and said that Covid-19 was a "hoax".
askST: What's the point of vaccines if I can still get Covid-19 and end up in ICU?
Singapore saw the first death of a fully vaccinated person on Tuesday from Covid-19 complications.
Trump calls Biden's Afghanistan exit the 'greatest embarrassment'
Mr Trump said there could be as many as 40,000 "potential hostages" left behind.
49 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 19 of them unlinked
Of the local cases, one is a senior above 70 years old who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.