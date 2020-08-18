Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 18.

SIA Group passengers can now transit via Singapore from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand

Transit flights from two other South-east Asian countries - Vietnam and Cambodia - were approved on Aug 11.

Workers aged 35 to 44 and lower-income earners hit hardest by pay cuts due to Covid-19: DBS report

More than a quarter of workers aged 35 to 44 have seen their incomes decline in recent months.

Work begins on Singapore's largest floating solar farm in Tuas

Sunny Singapore will have one of the world's largest floating solar farms come next year, as work begins on the project in Tuas.

100 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

The community case is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health. The two imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More young people getting Covid-19 and are now driving the pandemic: WHO

Many of these younger people are unaware that they have been infected and are spreading the disease, said Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO's regional director.

Separated by the Causeway, Malaysian mums watch their babies grow via smartphone

One mother working in Singapore last saw her baby in March before the border was closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of teenage boys

Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, has apologised for texting a 15-year-old minor in a "problematic" and "inappropriate" way.

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong seeks again to oust Raffles Education founder

Mr Oei is seeking to remove company founder Chew Hua Seng as chairman and chief executive officer.

Michelle Obama takes fight to Trump as Democrats open convention

She called him the “wrong president” for the country and urged Americans to elect Mr Joe Biden in November.

Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant has taken last spin after 43 years

The iconic restaurant in Keppel Road closed for good after 43 years of churning out dimsum lunches.

