Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17, 2023

Updated
Published
2 hours ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Six presidential hopefuls have submitted applications for eligibility: ELD

The deadline for the applications closed at 5.30pm on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

askST: If there is no contest in the presidential election, will Sept 1 still be a public holiday?

If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared the president on Nomination Day.

READ MORE HERE

I will step aside if George Goh qualifies: Tan Kin Lian

Mr Tan said that if eligible, Mr Goh is the better candidate for president, as he is younger and more enthusiastic.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ecological concerns over moving of Kranji water plant: Authorities explain why move is needed

In-situ redevelopment needs a nuisance buffer that will encroach into the racecourse site.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore trade slump worsens with key exports tumbling 20.2% in July

The fall in non-oil domestic exports was worse than expected.

READ MORE HERE

MP Tin Pei Ling leaves Grab, joining fintech company

She is taking on a leadership role in strategic partnerships and business development.

READ MORE HERE

New blood bank opens in Punggol

With its location in an integrated community hub, it hopes to see more people donating blood.

READ MORE HERE

Cathay Pacific woos travellers with cheapest tickets in more than 3 years

It is offering 100,000 round-trip economy seats at steep discounts.

READ MORE HERE

Universal Studios Singapore teams up with pop star The Weeknd for Halloween Horror Nights

The haunted house will feature scares inspired by the music of the Canadian singer.

READ MORE HERE

Lip service: More men going for beauty treatments such as eyelash extensions and lip embroidery

The number of men seeking aesthetic treatments in Singapore is on the rise.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top