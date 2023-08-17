Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Six presidential hopefuls have submitted applications for eligibility: ELD
askST: If there is no contest in the presidential election, will Sept 1 still be a public holiday?
If there is only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared the president on Nomination Day.
I will step aside if George Goh qualifies: Tan Kin Lian
Mr Tan said that if eligible, Mr Goh is the better candidate for president, as he is younger and more enthusiastic.
Ecological concerns over moving of Kranji water plant: Authorities explain why move is needed
In-situ redevelopment needs a nuisance buffer that will encroach into the racecourse site.
Singapore trade slump worsens with key exports tumbling 20.2% in July
MP Tin Pei Ling leaves Grab, joining fintech company
She is taking on a leadership role in strategic partnerships and business development.
New blood bank opens in Punggol
With its location in an integrated community hub, it hopes to see more people donating blood.