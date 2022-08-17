Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 17.

 

Jurong East flat catches fire again, a day after blaze kills man

The fire started in one of the bedrooms, likely reignited by deep-seated embers within the rubble.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore will have more millionaires per population v US and China by 2030: HSBC

Last year, 7.5% of Singapore's citizens and permanent residents had wealth of at least US$1m.

READ MORE HERE

8 highlights from Enabling Masterplan 2030 to empower persons with disabilities

A total of 29 recommendations were made in the Enabling Masterplan 2030, the latest road map.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

COE prices mostly up, Open category premium dips

Open category COEs ended slightly cheaper at $112,001, down from $113,000.

READ MORE HERE

4 people allegedly linked to Wirecard case in S'pore charged with criminal breach of trust

They are said to have conspired with Wirecard Asia Holding's then vice-president of controlling and finance to commit the offences in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Allegedly stolen Nepalese artefact acquired through established procedures: ACM

Allegations that the artwork had been stolen in 1999 and traced to the ACM first surfaced on Facebook page Lost Arts of Nepal.

READ MORE HERE

Sea posts $1.28b net loss in Q2, withdraws 2022 e-commerce forecast

It joins other online giants struggling to gauge an uncertain global economic outlook.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ex-Man United star Giggs admits to lifelong infidelity in court testimony

He denies ever being violent towards partners, amid claims of assault and coercive control over an ex-girlfriend.

READ MORE HERE

5 things to check out at the Singapore Night Festival

The Singapore Night Festival is taking revenge programming to heart with more than 55 live events after two years of no shows.

READ MORE HERE

Bouncer gets jail for tipping off nightlife spots about raids, hitting man with car thrice

He sent more than 60 tip-off messages in WhatsApp groups between January 2019 and February 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top