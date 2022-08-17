Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Jurong East flat catches fire again, a day after blaze kills man
The fire started in one of the bedrooms, likely reignited by deep-seated embers within the rubble.
Singapore will have more millionaires per population v US and China by 2030: HSBC
Last year, 7.5% of Singapore's citizens and permanent residents had wealth of at least US$1m.
8 highlights from Enabling Masterplan 2030 to empower persons with disabilities
A total of 29 recommendations were made in the Enabling Masterplan 2030, the latest road map.
COE prices mostly up, Open category premium dips
4 people allegedly linked to Wirecard case in S'pore charged with criminal breach of trust
They are said to have conspired with Wirecard Asia Holding's then vice-president of controlling and finance to commit the offences in 2018.
Allegedly stolen Nepalese artefact acquired through established procedures: ACM
Allegations that the artwork had been stolen in 1999 and traced to the ACM first surfaced on Facebook page Lost Arts of Nepal.
Sea posts $1.28b net loss in Q2, withdraws 2022 e-commerce forecast
It joins other online giants struggling to gauge an uncertain global economic outlook.
Football: Ex-Man United star Giggs admits to lifelong infidelity in court testimony
He denies ever being violent towards partners, amid claims of assault and coercive control over an ex-girlfriend.
5 things to check out at the Singapore Night Festival
The Singapore Night Festival is taking revenge programming to heart with more than 55 live events after two years of no shows.
Bouncer gets jail for tipping off nightlife spots about raids, hitting man with car thrice
He sent more than 60 tip-off messages in WhatsApp groups between January 2019 and February 2020.