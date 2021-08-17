Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 17.
MediShield Life coverage enhanced for cancer treatment; to cover drug bills of nearly 90% of subsidised patients
Spending on cancer drugs here has gone up at a compounded annual growth rate of 20 per cent, compared to 6 per cent for other drugs.
Why Singapore spends so much on cancer treatment and how changes to MediShield Life hope to address this
Increases in healthcare costs are driven partly by expensive cancer drugs.
Malaysian MPs to submit choice of PM to King by Wednesday 4pm
Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim said "the King said the shape of politics must change."
Free N95 and surgical masks at selected supermarkets from Aug 26
The exercise will run till Sept 26.
Highest financial aid of $225k paid to two patients for serious side effects from Covid-19 vaccine: MOH
A total of of $782,000 has been paid out to 144 applicants who have been assessed to have met the qualifying criteria.
Hougang BTO flats draw more than 10,000 applicants; all seven projects oversubscribed
Four-room flats in Hougang saw one of the largest number of applicants for a non-mature estate in recent years.
Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport after crowds cleared from runway
Indian embassy officials, including the ambassador, are among those being evacuated.
SPH to hold EGM on Sept 10 to vote on plan to hive off media business
The move is the first part of a strategic revamp that will see the privatisation and sale of the rest of SPH to Keppel Corp.
52 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 of them unlinked
In total, there are 56 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday.
'There was silence when the baby was born': How a couple coped with loss of stillborn baby
It was meant to be a routine check-up. Then they found out their baby's heartbeat had stopped.