Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 17.
DPM Heng announces $8 billion more in Covid-19 measures, extends Jobs Support Scheme
Some $8 billion more will be spent to save jobs, create new ones and seize new growth opportunities, said Mr Heng.
$1b Jobs Growth Incentive to boost hiring of locals in expanding sectors
The scheme will be introduced to boost hiring in sectors which are still growing amid the recession, with a special focus on helping workers aged 40 and older.
Covid-19 Support Grant extended to December
A grant that helps Singaporeans who are unemployed or have suffered significant income loss due to the pandemic will be extended to December.
S'poreans to get $320m in tourism vouchers to boost sector
The credits will be called SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, named for the campaign launched last month to drive spending at eateries, shops, hotels and attractions.
Aviation sector gets extra $187 million in Covid-19 support measures
The money will provide cost relief for the airlines, ground handlers, cargo agents and airport tenants.
91 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
They included six imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Experts dispute Malaysia's claim that it has found more infectious coronavirus strain
Experts in Singapore say there is no real scientific data to make the claim that the strain - D614G - is more transmissible.
Cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia kicks off
There are two schemes: the reciprocal green lane for essential business and official travellers on shorter visits, and the longer-term periodic commuting arrangement.
MOE releases calendar for 2021 school year
The school term for all MOE primary and secondary schools next year will start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19.
Tiong Bahru 4-room flat with 51-year lease left sold for $1.1m
The unit at Block 43 Moh Guan Terrace was created by joining two two-room flats.