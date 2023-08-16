Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Marriages in Singapore can be registered online from Sept 25
This applies to Singaporeans or PRs who are at least 21 and marrying for the first time.
Faster immigration clearance for incoming motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint
ICA is exploring whether similar initiative can be implemented at Woodlands Checkpoint.
Maid died of smoke inhalation after senior citizen with bipolar disorder started fire
Chia Gek Yong started a fire in January 2022 when his bipolar disorder was in relapse.
Man, 55, arrested for misusing boarding pass to send off his girlfriend at Changi Airport
George Goh, Tan Kin Lian double down on whether there should be any giving way, in race to Istana
Mr Goh said Mr Tan should focus on his own campaign and more importantly, “make sure you don’t lose the deposit”.
Ample time for presidential hopefuls to file applications: ELD responds to ‘rushed’ timeline claims
Botanic Gardens, Gardens by the Bay sweep top awards at mega orchid show
7 things to do at Singapore Night Festival, from disco roller skating to food tours
Jakarta rushes to improve air quality as residents mask up in world’s most polluted city
The prolonged dry season has worsened the impact of vehicle and industrial emissions.