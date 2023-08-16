Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2023

Updated
Published
39 min ago

Marriages in Singapore can be registered online from Sept 25

This applies to Singaporeans or PRs who are at least 21 and marrying for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

Faster immigration clearance for incoming motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint

ICA is exploring whether similar initiative can be implemented at Woodlands Checkpoint.

READ MORE HERE

Maid died of smoke inhalation after senior citizen with bipolar disorder started fire

Chia Gek Yong started a fire in January 2022 when his bipolar disorder was in relapse.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 55, arrested for misusing boarding pass to send off his girlfriend at Changi Airport

Since January, 16 people have been arrested for misusing their boarding passes.

READ MORE HERE

George Goh, Tan Kin Lian double down on whether there should be any giving way, in race to Istana

Mr Goh said Mr Tan should focus on his own campaign and more importantly, “make sure you don’t lose the deposit”.

READ MORE HERE

Ample time for presidential hopefuls to file applications: ELD responds to ‘rushed’ timeline claims

Applications for the certificate of eligibility had been open since June 13.

READ MORE HERE

Botanic Gardens, Gardens by the Bay sweep top awards at mega orchid show

Over 8,000 orchid plants of almost 1,000 species and hybrids are displayed.

READ MORE HERE

7 things to do at Singapore Night Festival, from disco roller skating to food tours

Enjoy more than 50 events from Aug 18 to 26 at the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct.

READ MORE HERE

Jakarta rushes to improve air quality as residents mask up in world’s most polluted city

The prolonged dry season has worsened the impact of vehicle and industrial emissions.

READ MORE HERE

2 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Ghim Moh Link flat

About 60 other residents from the affected block were evacuated.

READ MORE HERE

