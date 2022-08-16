Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Aug 16.
Teachers to get pay increase of between 5% and 10% from Oct 1
Inflation in S'pore expected to peak in Q4 and stabilise, says DPM Wong
But Mr Wong noted that the extent of this easing towards the year end and where the new inflation rates will stabilise at are big uncertainties.
China and US don't want conflict but could 'sleepwalk' into it amid rising tensions: DPM Wong
He warned that rising tensions could easily result in near misses or accidents happening around the Taiwan Strait or in the South China Sea.
1 killed in early morning fire in Jurong East flat
Ukraine crisis raises prospect of more states going nuclear: Veteran Singapore diplomat
China is modernising its nuclear forces, and North Korea is developing intercontinental ballistic missile capability, he noted.
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib loses bid to nullify 1MDB trial, final appeal proceeds
Najib faces 12 years in jail and RM210 million in fines should he fail in his final appeal to overturn the conviction.
S-E Asia spent $5b on bubble tea in 2021; Indonesia tops list: Report
Strap fasteners needed for MamaRoo baby swings and RockaRoo rockers to prevent injury: Distributor
This follows a recall of more than two million infant swings and rockers in the US for repairs.
Catching dengue twice: Higher risk of severe disease with reinfection
More than 22,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year, a big jump from last year's total of 5,258.
Friendships amid the pandemic: Why reaching out to friends is hard to do
Maintaining friendships takes time and energy, and there is a limit to how many pals one can keep.