Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 16.
Malaysia's Muhyiddin to stay on as caretaker PM until successor is appointed
In a televised address, Mr Muhyiddin reiterated his confidence that Malaysia can exit the pandemic crisis "very soon".
Muhyiddin resigns: What's next and who will be Malaysia's next PM?
It is not clear who would form the next government as no party has a clear majority in Parliament.
S'pore teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab undergoing rehab, gets $225k in financial help
MOH said the myocarditis was likely a serious adverse event caused by the vaccine.
Hospitals to implement Covid-19 vaccination-differentiated rules for visitors to wards from Aug 19
Visitors who are allowed to stay beyond 30 minutes will have to test negative for Covid-19, regardless of their vaccination status.
Majority of seniors have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Ong Ye Kung
The vaccination rate for the next oldest group - aged 60 to 69 - is even higher, at over 90 per cent, he said.
0.12% of over 7.5 million Covid-19 vaccine jabs classified as suspected adverse events: HSA
Based on the data so far, the benefits of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to outweigh the known risks.
48 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 9 unlinked
There were also five imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Xin Xin and Le Le among suggested names for first panda cub born in S'pore
Xin Xin refers to heart in Mandarin, or alludes to Singapore. Le Le refers to joy.
SCDF rescues injured hiker from Clementi Forest on National Day
The teenager was with his parents when he slipped and got his leg stuck between two thick roots.
SIA flights to offer hawker food like Boon Tong Kee chicken rice, Beach Road prawn noodle
Collaboration with leading hawker brands is part of airline's efforts to increase S'porean flavour of its offerings.