Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 15, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Father sentenced to 14 years’ jail for killing autistic twin sons, 11, in Bukit Timah
Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 50, believed that killing his sons would take away his wife’s burdens.
‘In my dreams, I’m still playing with them’: Grandmother of twin boys killed in Bukit Timah
The elderly woman said she still pines for grandkids more than a year after they were killed.
Housekeepers, porters added to list of jobs open to work permit holders from more countries
Two government sites in Clementi, Pine Grove released for sale
The confirmed list supply of 9,250 units for whole of 2023 will be at its highest level in a decade.
Best scenario is either I or George Goh qualify for presidency: Tan Kin Lian
This will make it easier to have discussions between the two camps to jointly support the candidate qualified to run, he says.
Umno chief Zahid takes ‘full responsibility’ for party’s dismal showing in state polls
S'pore fintech firms eye bigger share of bank-dominated payment services
They are expecting a bigger demand for services such as payments and remittances from individuals and smaller businesses.
New common curriculum for incoming NUS dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy students
The courses will cover topics such as how social and environmental factors influence health outcomes.
Experience flying in RSAF’s multi-role tanker as part of its 55th anniversary celebrations
The aircraft is capable of conducting air-refuelling mid-flight, supporting aeromedical evacuation missions.
More men seeking help for mental health issues, but stigma still a concern for some
Increased mental health awareness and shifts in societal perceptions give men confidence to step forward, say experts.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!
If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg