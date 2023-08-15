Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 15, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Father sentenced to 14 years’ jail for killing autistic twin sons, 11, in Bukit Timah

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 50, believed that killing his sons would take away his wife’s burdens.

READ MORE HERE

‘In my dreams, I’m still playing with them’: Grandmother of twin boys killed in Bukit Timah

The elderly woman said she still pines for grandkids more than a year after they were killed.

READ MORE HERE

Housekeepers, porters added to list of jobs open to work permit holders from more countries

The additions come as hotels increasingly struggle to recruit for both these roles.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Two government sites in Clementi, Pine Grove released for sale

The confirmed list supply of 9,250 units for whole of 2023 will be at its highest level in a decade.

READ MORE HERE

Best scenario is either I or George Goh qualify for presidency: Tan Kin Lian

This will make it easier to have discussions between the two camps to jointly support the candidate qualified to run, he says.

READ MORE HERE

Umno chief Zahid takes ‘full responsibility’ for party’s dismal showing in state polls

In the Aug 12 polls, it won only 19 of the 108 seats it contested.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore fintech firms eye bigger share of bank-dominated payment services

They are expecting a bigger demand for services such as payments and remittances from individuals and smaller businesses.

READ MORE HERE

New common curriculum for incoming NUS dentistry, medicine, nursing and pharmacy students

The courses will cover topics such as how social and environmental factors influence health outcomes.

READ MORE HERE

Experience flying in RSAF’s multi-role tanker as part of its 55th anniversary celebrations

The aircraft is capable of conducting air-refuelling mid-flight, supporting aeromedical evacuation missions.

READ MORE HERE

More men seeking help for mental health issues, but stigma still a concern for some

Increased mental health awareness and shifts in societal perceptions give men confidence to step forward, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox! 

If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at st-newsletters@sph.com.sg

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top