Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 15.
Retail staff set to get 8.4-8.5% annual pay increases over next 3 years under Progressive Wage Model
China stages more drills near Taiwan as US lawmakers visit
Beijing’s Defence Ministry said the lawmakers’ trip infringed on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Six trainee lawyers who cheated in exam withdraw Bar admission applications
They appeared before Justice Choo Han Teck, who had in April adjourned their admission applications by 6 months to a year.
Son of elderly woman who died at TTSH sues hospital, 3 doctors for negligence
Mayhem at Shanghai Ikea as shoppers flee to avoid Covid-19 lockdown
In a video, shoppers were seen fleeing and screaming in an effort to get out of the building before doors were locked.
2 in 5 workers in Singapore would not accept a job if they cannot work from home: Study
New proposal to require all to list with govt-backed SMS ID registry to fight scams
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21
Boosting income streams for your golden years
Growing your retirement nest egg is a challenge, but there are still a number of investment vehicles that prospective retirees can consider.
Singapore scientists studying Asian skin to gain insight into common skin disorders
Scientists are studying the differences in the microbial populations of our skin, which cannot be seen with the naked eye.