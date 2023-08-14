Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Grab, Trans-Cab say merger will not substantially lower competition

The competition watchdog said it would decide if the proposed takeover would infringe the Competition Act.

READ MORE HERE

MOM seeks public views on designating platform workers as distinct legal class

The public consultation, which ends on Sept 4, will also cover safety and health duties of platform operators.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee’s National Day Rally speech to start at 6.45pm on Sunday

Catch the live-stream of the rally on The Straits Times' website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Unknown woman’s decomposed body found in flat, identified months later by bangle and watch

Her hands were so decayed that forensics officers could not lift her fingerprints, and she had no teeth or dental records.

READ MORE HERE

President should be like external auditor of a company: Ng Kok Song on independence

He used the analogy to make his point that the best man for president is someone without political affiliation.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Kin Lian says he has necessary experience to safeguard Singapore’s reserves

During his tenure as NTUC Income's CEO, its assets grew from $28 million in 1977 to $17 billion in 2007.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Counting internship stints as part of work experience

Longer, more demanding internships could be considered work experience, suggest experts.

READ MORE HERE

Japan preps for another typhoon, with trains, flights cancelled

Much of Tokyo was already covered in rain and fog on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Former Umno minister says Zahid should take responsibility for party’s dismal performance in state polls

Tan Sri Noh Omar also denied accusations that he had sabotaged Umno.

READ MORE HERE

More than a foodie haven, Ipoh has immersive concerts, cool cocktails and adventure

Go caving and white-water rafting, chill with a creative cocktail or carbo-load on ultra-smooth Ipoh hor fun.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top