Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14, 2023

Grab, Trans-Cab say merger will not substantially lower competition
The competition watchdog said it would decide if the proposed takeover would infringe the Competition Act.
MOM seeks public views on designating platform workers as distinct legal class
The public consultation, which ends on Sept 4, will also cover safety and health duties of platform operators.
PM Lee’s National Day Rally speech to start at 6.45pm on Sunday
Catch the live-stream of the rally on The Straits Times' website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Unknown woman’s decomposed body found in flat, identified months later by bangle and watch
Her hands were so decayed that forensics officers could not lift her fingerprints, and she had no teeth or dental records.
President should be like external auditor of a company: Ng Kok Song on independence
He used the analogy to make his point that the best man for president is someone without political affiliation.
Tan Kin Lian says he has necessary experience to safeguard Singapore’s reserves
During his tenure as NTUC Income's CEO, its assets grew from $28 million in 1977 to $17 billion in 2007.
askST Jobs: Counting internship stints as part of work experience
Longer, more demanding internships could be considered work experience, suggest experts.
Japan preps for another typhoon, with trains, flights cancelled
Former Umno minister says Zahid should take responsibility for party’s dismal performance in state polls
More than a foodie haven, Ipoh has immersive concerts, cool cocktails and adventure
Go caving and white-water rafting, chill with a creative cocktail or carbo-load on ultra-smooth Ipoh hor fun.