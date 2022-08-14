Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Aug 14.

 

Panadol Cough & Cold, Decolgen in short supply as more Covid-19 patients self-medicate

Watsons says suppliers are facing shipment issues.

READ MORE HERE

Australian police say man detained over shots fired at Canberra airport

The shooting left bullet holes on the airport windows. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE HERE

'I could have died': Man got into accident after drinking 4 glasses of wine

He was fined $1,000 and given six demerit points although his blood alcohol was below the legal limit.

READ MORE HERE

Shanghai to reopen all schools on Sept 1 with daily Covid-19 testing

All schools were shut in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown.

READ MORE HERE

Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition

Muslim-majority Pakistan marks independence on Sunday, majority-Hindu arch-rival India does so on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Lawrence Wong rides with motorcycle convoy to raise funds for children's cancer charity

DPM Wong, who holds Class 2, 2A and 2B licences, picked up riding when he was a student in the US.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE is coming, and I refuse to take no-pay leave to coach my child

Opinion editor Grace Ho says she has decided to heed expert advice and be more calm about her child's mistakes in exams.

READ MORE HERE

Northlight and Assumption Pathway help more carry on with school

The schools take in students who have attempted the PSLE one to three times. 

READ MORE HERE

Apps turning restaurant leftovers into cheap meals take off in Asia

Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfills and providing discounted meals through mobile apps.

READ MORE HERE

Community mediator learnt neighbour who dragged furniture at 3am was dying of cancer

The mediator shared his experience to argue for tolerance during a discussion on unacceptable noise in a dense city like Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

