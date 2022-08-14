Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Aug 14.
Panadol Cough & Cold, Decolgen in short supply as more Covid-19 patients self-medicate
Australian police say man detained over shots fired at Canberra airport
'I could have died': Man got into accident after drinking 4 glasses of wine
He was fined $1,000 and given six demerit points although his blood alcohol was below the legal limit.
Shanghai to reopen all schools on Sept 1 with daily Covid-19 testing
Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition
Muslim-majority Pakistan marks independence on Sunday, majority-Hindu arch-rival India does so on Monday.
DPM Lawrence Wong rides with motorcycle convoy to raise funds for children's cancer charity
DPM Wong, who holds Class 2, 2A and 2B licences, picked up riding when he was a student in the US.
PSLE is coming, and I refuse to take no-pay leave to coach my child
Opinion editor Grace Ho says she has decided to heed expert advice and be more calm about her child's mistakes in exams.
Northlight and Assumption Pathway help more carry on with school
Apps turning restaurant leftovers into cheap meals take off in Asia
Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfills and providing discounted meals through mobile apps.
Community mediator learnt neighbour who dragged furniture at 3am was dying of cancer
The mediator shared his experience to argue for tolerance during a discussion on unacceptable noise in a dense city like Singapore.