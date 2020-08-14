Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 14.
DPM Heng Swee Keat to deliver ministerial statement on further Covid-19 support measures on Monday
Mr Heng will give details on how the Government will evolve and extend its support for firms and workers as some of the support schemes are expiring.
Leisure travel green lanes can help Changi Airport regain some lost traffic amid Covid-19 outbreak, says Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong suggested the arrangement as a way to help lift the passenger numbers at Changi to about 40 per cent of pre-Covid levels.
More than 20,000 workers matched to new jobs by NTUC's Job Security Council: Labour chief
This is about double the number matched by early June.
83 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore including 4 imported; no community cases
There were no cases reported in the community, for the first time since June 1.
National Wages Council to reconvene in August amid Covid-19's profound impact on jobs
Earlier this month, observers called for more aggressive wage support, an office to look after gig workers and pay hikes for low-wage staff.
Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim charged with abetment of forgery for cheating, out on $3 million bail
Lim was accused of instigating a contracts executive of the company to forge a document that was allegedly used to secure more than US$56 million in trade financing from a financial institution.
Coronavirus stays viable on chilled food for 3 weeks, but risk of getting infected very low
Transmission through imported food has become a hot topic following the re-emergence of Covid-19 in New Zealand after 102 days with no cases.
Malaysia's Q2 GDP contracts 17.1 per cent, worst performance since Asian financial crisis
There was an 11.2 per cent contraction in the fourth quarter of 1998, during the Asian financial crisis.
New Zealand’s Ardern extends lockdown to stamp out coronavirus outbreak
Ms Ardern said genomic testing has shown the latest outbreak is a different strain to the original outbreak in New Zealand earlier in the year.
Kiss92 FM and One FM 91.3 programme director Jamie Meldrum dies at 50
In a statement released on Friday, SPH Radio said he “died due to natural causes”.