Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2023

185,000 people enrolled in Healthier SG, about 3,000 enrolling daily: Ong Ye Kung
Enrolments from general practitioner clinics account for half of all who have enrolled.
S'porean dies from acute altitude sickness on Mount Kilimanjaro
Near 3-hour disruption on Thomson-East Coast line caused by ‘loss of power supply’: SMRT
Penang Chief Minister sworn in for second term after state polls
Chow Kon Yeow announced a two-thirds majority win for the PH-BN unity coalition in Penang.
‘Happy to be home’: Minister Edwin Tong discharged from hospital
Mr Tong announced last Tuesday that his doctors had discovered the artery to be severely blocked during a routine health check.
Ng Kok Song highlights difference between ‘government endorsed’ candidate and one who is not
Mr Ng said that as a “non-government endorsed candidate”, he has been turned down by some organisations he approached to visit as part of his community engagement efforts.
Perseid meteor shower sends shooting stars across skies the world over
A clear display of meteor streaks was spotted in locations including Canada, the Balkans, Britain and Argentina.
Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years
Hawaiian authorities said they were opening a probe into the handling of the inferno.
No escaping K-pop, kimchi, K-beauty in Singapore
There seems to be no need to visit South Korea any more, since everything hip and trendy there finds its way here, writes Chang May Choon.
How to be happy, whether you’re a talkative introvert or quiet extrovert
Understanding personality types helps you understand yourself and others – especially in a marriage, says the writer.