Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2023

185,000 people enrolled in Healthier SG, about 3,000 enrolling daily: Ong Ye Kung

Enrolments from general practitioner clinics account for half of all who have enrolled.

S'porean dies from acute altitude sickness on Mount Kilimanjaro

This is the second mountaineering tragedy involving a Singaporean this year.

Near 3-hour disruption on Thomson-East Coast line caused by ‘loss of power supply’: SMRT

SMRT said the train went into service in November 2022 and is still under warranty.

Penang Chief Minister sworn in for second term after state polls

Chow Kon Yeow announced a two-thirds majority win for the PH-BN unity coalition in Penang.

‘Happy to be home’: Minister Edwin Tong discharged from hospital

Mr Tong announced last Tuesday that his doctors had discovered the artery to be severely blocked during a routine health check.

Ng Kok Song highlights difference between ‘government endorsed’ candidate and one who is not

Mr Ng said that as a “non-government endorsed candidate”, he has been turned down by some organisations he approached to visit as part of his community engagement efforts.

Perseid meteor shower sends shooting stars across skies the world over

A clear display of meteor streaks was spotted in locations including Canada, the Balkans, Britain and Argentina.

Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years

Hawaiian authorities said they were opening a probe into the handling of the inferno.

No escaping K-pop, kimchi, K-beauty in Singapore

There seems to be no need to visit South Korea any more, since everything hip and trendy there finds its way here, writes Chang May Choon.

How to be happy, whether you’re a talkative introvert or quiet extrovert

Understanding personality types helps you understand yourself and others – especially in a marriage, says the writer.

