Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 13.

Unvaccinated school staff to take regular Covid-19 tests from Oct 1; whole-level HBL to be avoided

Students from the same class or CCA as Covid-19 cases will be placed under leave of absence or quarantine instead.

askST: How can I prove to restaurants that I have recovered from Covid-19?

Here's what you need to know about the latest rules.

Not possible to 'bubble wrap' S'poreans from foreign competition, especially with rise of remote work: DPM Heng

Singapore should embrace openness and equip the people with the experience and skills to succeed, said Mr Heng.

45 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 unlinked

This is the lowest daily number of locally transmitted cases since July 15, when there were 42 cases.

River Valley High School student talks to parents via video call for first time since being remanded

He has been in remand since July 20 when he was charged with the murder of a schoolmate.

Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 vaccine, urges others to follow

The 70-year-old said he "doesn't understand the fuss" some vaccine sceptics make.

Singapore Airlines ends MVC salary cuts for S'pore-based staff from Aug 1

The cessation of some of the wage cuts is a "recognition of the prolonged sacrifices" that staff have made, its CEO said.

New measures to retain, hire work permit holders in construction, marine shipyard and process sectors

This will help employers in the three sectors to ease the labour crunch caused by tighter border restrictions due to Covid-19.

4 dead as Malaysian Air Force serviceman opens fire at colleagues at Sarawak camp

All the personnel were on duty at the guardhouse at the time of the incident.

Isetan Singapore closing Parkway Parade store by March 2022

The company has no plans to find a replacement store and will continue its operations at its 3 remaining stores.

