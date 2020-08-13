Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 13.
MAS commits $250 million to fast-track financial sector innovation, develop Singaporean fintech talent
The amount will be invested over the next three years under the enhanced Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme.
102 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community and 6 imported
The five community cases comprise a permanent resident and four work pass holders.
LTA amends planned changes in Bukit Panjang bus routes after week-long discussions, petitions
The LTA said on Aug 4 that it was removing two bus services linking Bukit Panjang directly to the city, and rerouting two others.
Zero growth rate for cars to remain till Jan 2022
LTA said that the extension of the current vehicle growth rates will not have any impact on the supply of COEs.
This year's sole President's Scholar wants to cut jargon to make public policies easier for people to understand
Ms Alyssa Marie Loo Li Ann is headed to Brown University in the United States to read linguistics.
Primary 1 registration: 99 primary schools headed for ballot in Phase 2C
Phase 2C is the fifth of seven phases in the registration exercise and is for children with no ties to the schools.
Two Chinese patients test positive months after coronavirus recovery
While it is rare for recovered patients to test positive again, the phenomenon raises concern of the virus's ability to linger and reactivate in people.
Nearly 6% of people in England may have had Covid-19, researchers say
The study, which tested people for antibodies to the coronavirus, suggests that 3.4 million people had previously contracted Covid-19.
From Shark Tank to Sephora: Cult skincare label Glow Recipe comes to Singapore
The brand will debut in Singapore and South-east Asia - via beauty retailer Sephora on Aug 20.
Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before Broadway premiere
The show had been expected to premiere on Broadway on March 31 this year.