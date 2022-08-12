Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 12.

 

Couple allegedly involved in luxury goods scam arrested as they were checking in at JB hotel

Hotel staff said Pi Jiapeng and Pansuk Siriwipa were taken away by Malaysian police within five minutes.

READ MORE HERE

$32m luxury goods scam: Couple charged, husband says 'our mistake' to flee S'pore

Pi Jiapeng said they were facing a lot of pressure and have received many death threats.

READ MORE HERE

Parents' dialects will be in digital birth certs from Sept 1 after info not reflected earlier

Parents who were issued these birth certificates between May 29 and Aug 31 can download them again from Sept 1 at no additional cost.

READ MORE HERE

Labels for drinks high in sugar, saturated fat: How sweet are kopitiam beverages?

Do you know how much sugar there is in popular local drinks? The amount might surprise you.

READ MORE HERE

Indoor mask rule to stay despite S'pore passing peak of current Covid-19 wave

Some experts in Singapore have recently suggested that there is no need to continue enforcing mandatory mask-wearing indoors.

READ MORE HERE

Mask-wearing: Many countries drop mandates but issue recommendations

Many countries have administered vaccine and booster shots to their populations.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Who manages Singapore's reserves?

Here's what you should know about Singapore's reserves and who manages them.

READ MORE HERE

Germany rethinks energy mix amid gas squeeze

One of Germany's biggest electricity generating companies will delay phasing out a key coal-fired power station.

READ MORE HERE

Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, celebrates first birthday

While he is still mainly reliant on his mother's milk, he has started to eat solid food such as pellets and carrots since June this year.

READ MORE HERE

K-pop group Super Junior to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in September

Tickets go on sale at 4pm on Aug 13.

READ MORE HERE

