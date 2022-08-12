Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 12.
Couple allegedly involved in luxury goods scam arrested as they were checking in at JB hotel
Hotel staff said Pi Jiapeng and Pansuk Siriwipa were taken away by Malaysian police within five minutes.
$32m luxury goods scam: Couple charged, husband says 'our mistake' to flee S'pore
Pi Jiapeng said they were facing a lot of pressure and have received many death threats.
Parents' dialects will be in digital birth certs from Sept 1 after info not reflected earlier
Parents who were issued these birth certificates between May 29 and Aug 31 can download them again from Sept 1 at no additional cost.
Labels for drinks high in sugar, saturated fat: How sweet are kopitiam beverages?
Do you know how much sugar there is in popular local drinks like kopi and teh? The amount might surprise you.
Indoor mask rule to stay despite S'pore passing peak of current Covid-19 wave
Some experts in Singapore have recently suggested that there is no need to continue enforcing mandatory mask-wearing indoors.
Mask-wearing: Many countries drop mandates but issue recommendations
askST: Who manages Singapore's reserves?
Germany rethinks energy mix amid gas squeeze
One of Germany's biggest electricity generating companies will delay phasing out a key coal-fired power station.
Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, celebrates first birthday
While he is still mainly reliant on his mother's milk, he has started to eat solid food such as pellets and carrots since June this year.