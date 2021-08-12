Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 12.

Number of contact tracers up by nearly 50% since mid-July, with sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

There was an increased need for their work, to enable potential Covid-19 cases to be detected and ring-fenced rapidly.

READ MORE HERE

Ventilator firm founder Li Xiting tops Forbes list of Singapore's richest

Mr Li Xiting added some $7 billion to his net worth over the past year.

READ MORE HERE

12 new hawker stalls and restaurants on Bib Gourmand list, 6 located in Jurong

They include Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Fei Fei Roasted Noodle and Kotuwa.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Lawyer hired to represent woman who refused to wear mask at MBS just before she was to plead guilty

The lawyer said he had been engaged by Phoon's family for the purposes of mitigation and sentencing.

READ MORE HERE

Israeli embassy decries ex-PSP member's post comparing vaccine measures to Holocaust

Mr Brad Bowyer defended his use of Holocaust imagery to claim that Singapore was now divided by Covid-19 regulations.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to stick to confidence vote next month, fresh polls a 'last resort'

Bersatu believed bowing to royal pressure would signal weakness.

READ MORE HERE

Viral video of 'hugging queue' for Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia sparks outcry

The video showed people queueing so closely that they looked like they were hugging one another.

READ MORE HERE

59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 19 unlinked

Among the new cases are five seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

35-year-old woman charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter

Police found the child lying motionless with multiple wounds in a Geylang residential unit on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Former BigBang singer Seungri jailed for three years for arranging prostitution

He was also convicted of overseas gambling at luxurious casinos in Las Vegas involving illicit foreign exchange transactions.

READ MORE HERE