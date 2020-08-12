Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 12.

42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 11 imported

This is the lowest daily total in more than four months since March 30, when 35 new infections were reported.

More than 7,800 HDB BTO flats in 8 estates, including in Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, launched in combined sales exercise

For the first time in 14 years, 472 new units are up for sale in the mature estate of Bishan.

Nearly a third of 18,000 stalls in hawker centres and markets now offer e-payments

Nearly 2,000 stallholders came on board over the past two months to bring the total to 5,400.

NDP organisers apologise for Tamil language errors in NDP 2020 evening show

A line of the Tamil song lyrics displayed on the screens had misaligned characters due to the animation effects.

Woman jailed 20 months over using bank accounts to receive proceeds from scams

Ng Koon Lay, 64, received funds in sums as high as $118,360, which were criminal proceeds from various scams.

Former Sats officer jailed 15 months for offering contracts for cash involving over $150,000

Lim Koon Chuan, 59, took multiple bribes in exchange for helping companies get awarded tender contracts.

Bintan Lagoon Resort to close down as Bintan tourism struggles amid Covid-19 outbreak

500 employees of the resort have been laid off.

What Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris could mean for Asia

She has relatively limited experience when it comes to foreign policy and is unlikely to call the shots on America's foreign affairs under a Biden administration.

New Zealand considers freight as possible source of new coronavirus cluster

Surface testing was underway in an Auckland cool store where a man who was infected worked.

High-tech bus stops are newest front in South Korea's coronavirus battle

The bus stops have temperature-checking doors and ultraviolet disinfection lamps.

