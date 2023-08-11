Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2023

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Polling Day on Sept 1, Nomination Day on Aug 22

Here’s everything you need to know about the presidential election.

Bell, book, pen and more: 8 symbols presidential hopefuls can use in election

The symbols will be placed next to the names of candidates on ballot papers, and can be used in campaigning.

Tan Kin Lian, former NTUC Income chief executive, launches presidential bid

Mr Tan said he wanted to offer a chance for Singaporeans to vote for someone independent.

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song confident of qualifying for election

Mr Ng said he has a track record of being competent and responsible, and having integrity.

Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q1, raising talk of technical recession

The economy contracted by 0.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.

‘Badge Lady’ convicted of not wearing mask in Orchard Road and not helping in STB investigation

Phoon, 56, had earlier said in her closing submissions that there was no longer a requirement to wear a mask now, and questioned the need for prosecution.

‘I just wanted to see him again’: Vet Jean-Paul Ly on why he cloned his beloved dog

Skin cells collected from the original dog produced a healthy cloned puppy on the second attempt.

HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Balestier to shut in Q1 2025

The closure will mark an end to its 24 years of serving Home Team national servicemen and their families.

Man dies after accident that splits car into two in Seletar West Link

The car driver was found trapped under the driver's seat.

Explore old Singapore through the eyes of late naturalist Ivan Polunin

Dr Ivan Polunin amassed more than 35,000 photographs in his personal archive.

