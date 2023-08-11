Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore Presidential Election 2023: Polling Day on Sept 1, Nomination Day on Aug 22
Bell, book, pen and more: 8 symbols presidential hopefuls can use in election
The symbols will be placed next to the names of candidates on ballot papers, and can be used in campaigning.
Tan Kin Lian, former NTUC Income chief executive, launches presidential bid
Mr Tan said he wanted to offer a chance for Singaporeans to vote for someone independent.
Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song confident of qualifying for election
Mr Ng said he has a track record of being competent and responsible, and having integrity.
Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q1, raising talk of technical recession
The economy contracted by 0.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.
‘Badge Lady’ convicted of not wearing mask in Orchard Road and not helping in STB investigation
Phoon, 56, had earlier said in her closing submissions that there was no longer a requirement to wear a mask now, and questioned the need for prosecution.
‘I just wanted to see him again’: Vet Jean-Paul Ly on why he cloned his beloved dog
Skin cells collected from the original dog produced a healthy cloned puppy on the second attempt.
HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Balestier to shut in Q1 2025
The closure will mark an end to its 24 years of serving Home Team national servicemen and their families.