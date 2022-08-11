Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 11.
Couple in $32m luxury goods scam arrested in Johor Bahru, brought back to Singapore
They will face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit cheating and illegal departure from Singapore.
S'pore cuts 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3-4% as global headwinds grow
The pace of growth was less than the 4.8 per cent that the Ministry of Trade and Industry had projected in July.
Singapore economy set for further slowdown as demand deteriorates worldwide
Rising living costs and higher interest rates are likely to squeeze household and business spending alike, says senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.
Fewer homeless people sleeping on S'pore streets last year; city area has highest numbers
The number of homeless people on the streets fell from 1,050 in 2019 to 616 last year.
Tax collection rises 22.4% to $60.7 billion in last financial year: Iras
This represents 73.6 per cent of the Government's operating revenue and 11.4 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.
Man gets life term, caning for killing girlfriend's 9-month-old son in Yishun carpark
He pushed the baby’s head against the floorboard of his van and claimed the child had fallen from his right arm.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves S'pore for Thailand after short-term visit pass expires
Taiwan rejects China’s ‘one country, two systems’ plan after holding military drill
The military has played down the drill's significance, saying it was not in response to China's war games.
US-China ties: Kissinger may be humanity's last hope
Both sides should allow him to work on stabilising their relationship, says veteran diplomat Kishore Mahbubani.