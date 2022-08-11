Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Aug 11.

 

Couple in $32m luxury goods scam arrested in Johor Bahru, brought back to Singapore

They will face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit cheating and illegal departure from Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore cuts 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3-4% as global headwinds grow

The pace of growth was less than the 4.8 per cent that the Ministry of Trade and Industry had projected in July.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore economy set for further slowdown as demand deteriorates worldwide

Rising living costs and higher interest rates are likely to squeeze household and business spending alike, says senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer homeless people sleeping on S'pore streets last year; city area has highest numbers

The number of homeless people on the streets fell from 1,050 in 2019 to 616 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Tax collection rises 22.4% to $60.7 billion in last financial year: Iras

This represents  73.6 per cent of the Government's operating revenue and 11.4 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

READ MORE HERE

Man gets life term, caning for killing girlfriend's 9-month-old son in Yishun carpark

He pushed the baby’s head against the floorboard of his van and claimed the child had fallen from his right arm.

READ MORE HERE

Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves S'pore for Thailand after short-term visit pass expires

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa boarded a flight from Singapore to Bangkok today.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan rejects China’s ‘one country, two systems’ plan after holding military drill

The military has played down the drill's significance, saying it was not in response to China's war games.

READ MORE HERE

US-China ties: Kissinger may be humanity's last hope

Both sides should allow him to work on stabilising their relationship, says veteran diplomat Kishore Mahbubani.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Food Festival returns from Aug 24 to Sept 11

It features more than 25 food booths and prices start at $15 nett for entry.

READ MORE HERE

