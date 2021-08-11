Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 11.

Over 4,900 HDB BTO flats launched, including in Queenstown, Jurong East

Highly anticipated Queen's Arc in Queenstown will have 610 three-room and four-room flats on offer across two blocks.

MOE releases school term and holiday dates for 2022 school year

Primary and secondary schools will start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 18, 2022.

S'pore raises 2021 growth forecast to 6-7% on faster Covid-19 vaccinations

The new prediction compares to the previous official growth forecast of 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

Malaysia's King asks PM Muhyiddin to bring forward confidence vote

Speculation is now rife that the confidence vote could be held as soon as next Wednesday.

61 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 17 unlinked

There were also two imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here.

Singapore is top overseas real estate investment destination in first half of 2021: Report

Acquisitions in Singapore's real estate market almost doubled to $6.4 billion, up 97 per cent from a year ago.

47 people, 7 firms in maritime sector punished for breaching Covid-19 rules

They were fined or had their licences suspended for breaching safe management measures.

Seven victims in S'pore lose over $1.45 million in stock-buying scam

Most victims got to know the swindlers through social media or instant messaging platforms WhatsApp and WeChat.

Singapore Art Museum to open new Tanjong Pagar Distripark space

The museum's new space at the Distripark will sprawl over more than 3,300 sq m on two floors.

NS defaulter jailed 10 weeks; 18th jailed since sentencing framework was set out

He pleaded guilty to one charge of leaving and remaining outside of Singapore without a valid permit for five years.

