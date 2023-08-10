Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 10, 2023

Updated
Published
54 min ago

COE prices hit new highs for big cars, Open category; premiums up across the board

The COE premium for big cars ended at $126,889 - about 5 per cent above the previous high of $121,000 recorded in June 2023.

HDB resale prices rise at slower pace of 0.3% in July; sales volume bounces back

The growth rate of resale flat prices in the first seven months of this year has slowed compared with the same period in 2021 and 2022.

Career opportunities drive young Indonesians to take up S’pore citizenship

Nearly 4,000 Indonesians took up Singapore citizenship from 2019 to 2022, most of them aged below 40.

Surge in Indians adopting foreign citizenship, highest numbers in more than a decade

The top countries that granted them citizenship between 2019 and 2021 were the US, Canada and Australia.

Underwater inspection firm fined $115,500 after putting divers’ lives at risk

Joint Pacific Ocean Underwater Services breached a stop work order issued in 2018 over safety lapses.

Custom crafted: From bags to shoes, meet 4 local brands and the artisanal products they offer

Customising your purchase to make it uniquely yours is all the rage now.

WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing feature and landscape mode for video calls

The feature is available for both Android and iOS users and will be rolled out in a phased manner.

China opens up to more destinations for outbound group tours

The destinations include Australia, Britain, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Millions of crypto investors’ wallets at risk of attacks due to security flaws, study finds

The series of vulnerabilities, dubbed BitForge, impacted popular wallet providers like Coinbase WaaS, Zengo and Binance, among others.

H&M to roll out new home decor section at flagship store in Somerset from end-August

The section, on the first floor, will house a collection of living, bath, bedroom and children's accessories.

