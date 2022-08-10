Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Aug 10.
'No potential of a pandemic' from new Langya virus found in China: S'pore expert in research team
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China; experts studying whether it can spread between humans
China military says tasks in Taiwan Strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready
The PLA said its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait.
Condo resale prices rise for 24th straight month in July, volume falls 30.7% year on year
Broken pipe that caused water leakage in Westgate shopping mall fixed
This is the second water leakage incident to hit malls in 3 days. The first incident happened in Nex on Saturday.
7 S'pore firms named in Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion list 2022
The list recognises 200 top-performing public companies with less than US$1 billion in yearly sales.
New OCBC service allows customers to make CPF top-ups using the bank app or website
OCBC said it is the first bank to offer this service to make retirement planning easier for Singaporeans.
Seoul set for more rain after worst storm in a century kills 9
South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol has asked authorities to recalibrate disaster management plans by taking into account the effects of global warming.
Master potter Iskandar Jalil's deep connection to Japan
Among his many accolades, the potter also received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, bestowed by the Emperor of Japan in 2015.
Man gets 15 months' probation for buying replica guns online to resell
The tertiary student bought 19 replica guns from online shopping platform Taobao, with the intention of keeping or reselling them.
