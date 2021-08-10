Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Aug 6.

Hawker centres, coffee shops welcome back diners even though only two can eat together

The easing of restrictions comes as 70% of Singapore's population has been fully vaccinated as at Sunday.

Restaurants gear up to check diners' vaccination status

Restaurant owners and chefs also welcome the clearer rules for dining in.

Malaysians in Singapore welcome Covid-19 home quarantine rule for those who are fully vaccinated

Some are hoping that Singapore will reciprocate by reducing its two-week compulsory quarantine period.

River Valley High School student remanded for two more weeks for psychiatric evaluation

The 16-year-old student appeared in court via video link on Tuesday.

53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 15 unlinked

There was also one imported case who was detected and isolated upon arrival.

askST: If I am not vaccinated but have tested negative for Covid-19, can I eat in a restaurant?

Differentiated rules on social gatherings based on vaccination status are now in place in Singapore.

Malaysian opposition adds to Umno's numbers rejecting PM Muhyiddin in bid to press for his ouster

The move is part of an effort to coax the King to request that the prime minister resign when they meet again on Wednesday.

Condo resale prices up 1%; volume up by 22.5% in July: SRX

Prices climbed and more units changed hands despite tightened Covid-19 measures.

Amazon to introduce 0.5% surcharge for Visa credit card transactions in Singapore from Sept 15

The Republic is the first country in the world where this surcharge will be imposed.

Moderna vaccine may be superior to Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 Delta variant: Reports

Elderly nursing home residents also produced stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after the Pfizer vaccine.

