Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 1, 2023

PM Lee to deliver ministerial statement on CPIB’s Iswaran probe, MP resignations tomorrow

 

Follow ST’s live coverage tomorrow.

ELD releases updated advisory on mitigating cyber-security risks in elections

Candidates should consider engaging a vendor to manage the cyber security of their election campaign systems.

The president’s role and powers: 4 things to know

The president must be, and be seen to be, politically neutral.

Business groups cite ‘complexities’ in letter to Govt after calls to ban lorries ferrying workers

Regulatory changes could lead to the completion of projects being delayed, they said.

Vulnerabilities emerging as home loan rates stay high in Singapore

Those earning below $5,000 and those above 55 years old are the hardest hit.

AHTC to raise service and conservancy charges from Oct 1

In a letter to residents, AHTC said it is raising its monthly fees due to unprecedented inflation and high operating costs.

Shophouse sales climb in Q2 after ABSD hikes for residential properties

The ABSD increases for residential properties drove investment interest towards commercial shophouses.

Discontent over living cost, PH-BN alliance could fuel opposition gains in Penang

Analysts say it is going to be a challenge getting BN and PH’s core supporters to buy into the alliance.

American singer Lauv cancels sold-out Malaysian gigs, S’pore show to go on

The cancellation of his KL shows comes in the wake of the Good Vibes Festival debacle in July.

Life can still be beautiful: Cancer survivors model for charity

Fashion For Cancer aims to raise $100,000 for the National Cancer Centre’s Cancer Fund.

