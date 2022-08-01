Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 1.
Covid-19 wave in S'pore likely to subside further this week, says Ong Ye Kung
Those who had Covid-19 4 to 7 months ago have much lower chance of infection compared with uninfected
Those who had been infected with the Delta variant last year have a much higher chance of getting reinfected.
$2.3b cost of terminating Sports Hub PPP represented 'fair deal' for Govt: Edwin Tong
The amount is comparable to what SportSG would have paid had it continued with the PPP arrangement till 2035.
DBS raises interest rates on Multiplier deposit account; up to 3.5% per annum for sums over $50k
UOB also raises rates on its One Account, but just for one new tier of balances and under a promotion till year end.
US Congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi calls on President Halimah, PM Lee
Singapore is the first stop of the Congressional delegation's visit to the Indo-Pacific region this week.
No evidence of further spread of monkeypox in S'pore from reported cases
All close contacts who remained here are well and 11 have completed their quarantine.
Malaysia has oversupply of chickens, surplus can be exported, says minister
Measures to stabilise domestic supplies have been "effective", said the Agriculture and Food Industries Minister.
Workers want 4-day week in S'pore; some employers have started to offer option
Business leaders and academics say success in the UK trial does not mean it will work in the Republic.
Lawyer Charles Yeo fails to turn up to represent client in trial, said to be seeking asylum in UK
Yeo was earlier charged with unrelated offences including harassment and wounding the religious feeling of Christians.
Visiting beautiful Hokkaido on a package tour can be fun
