Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 1

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Aug 1.

Covid-19 wave in S'pore likely to subside further this week, says Ong Ye Kung

Infection numbers have been falling over the past 10 days.

READ MORE HERE

Those who had Covid-19 4 to 7 months ago have much lower chance of infection compared with uninfected

Those who had been infected with the Delta variant last year have a much higher chance of getting reinfected.

READ MORE HERE

$2.3b cost of terminating Sports Hub PPP represented 'fair deal' for Govt: Edwin Tong

The amount is comparable to what SportSG would have paid had it continued with the PPP arrangement till 2035.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

DBS raises interest rates on Multiplier deposit account; up to 3.5% per annum for sums over $50k

UOB also raises rates on its One Account, but just for one new tier of balances and under a promotion till year end. 

READ MORE HERE

US Congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi calls on President Halimah, PM Lee

Singapore is the first stop of the Congressional delegation's visit to the Indo-Pacific region this week.

READ MORE HERE

No evidence of further spread of monkeypox in S'pore from reported cases

All close contacts who remained here are well and 11 have completed their quarantine.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia has oversupply of chickens, surplus can be exported, says minister

Measures to stabilise domestic supplies have been "effective", said the Agriculture and Food Industries Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Workers want 4-day week in S'pore; some employers have started to offer option

Business leaders and academics say success in the UK trial does not mean it will work in the Republic.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyer Charles Yeo fails to turn up to represent client in trial, said to be seeking asylum in UK

Yeo was earlier charged with unrelated offences including harassment and wounding the religious feeling of Christians.

READ MORE HERE

Visiting beautiful Hokkaido on a package tour can be fun

Here are some tips to make the most of your visit.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top