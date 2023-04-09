Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 9

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Changi ranks 9th among world’s top 10 busiest airports in 2022 for international passengers
Dubai International Airport held on to the top spot with 66 million international passenger movements.
Bukit Batok BTO site lapses due to challenging terrain conditions, supply issues: MND, HDB
PUB had discovered breaches in measures to contain and treat water containing silt, mud, rocks and sand before it was discharged into drains.
Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
This comes as China sends warships and fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait after a visit to the US by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.
Over 280 landlords caught by Iras for under-reporting income
Some had mistakenly lowered their income by deducting expenses that were not related to their rentals.
Teen mum raised son in prison after getting caught abusing ketamine while pregnant
“Having to give up my baby was a turning point for me. I told myself it would be the last time I would be behind bars. I had to make my life right for him,” she said.
19-year-old motorcyclist who died in Jurong West accident was good-tempered and obedient
He was about a week shy of turning 20 when his motorcycle collided with a taxi early on Thursday morning.
Man fails in suit against brother for 10% of $9.3m proceeds from One Tree Hill property sale
In 1976, the father divided his three properties among his three sons by way of a ballot.
19-year-old in constant pain, but is all smiles as she shares about her 8 chronic conditions on TikTok
She is able to exchange encouraging messages and valuable information with her more than 2,000 followers.
Love, one snip at a time: Retired hairdresser has been cutting hair for the terminally ill for 26 years
She and other hospice volunteers share their patients’ stories of love, loss and regret as they accompany them on their final journey.
SCDF search dog barks when she finds a survivor, whimpers when she detects a corpse
Rizzo was one of four search canines the SCDF took with its 68-man contingent to Turkey in February.