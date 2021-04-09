Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 9.
A third of job openings in 2020 was for remote work; about half were newly created positions: MOM report
The pace of business transformation continued through 2020, despite it being a year of "great turmoil" for firms.
S'pore and US to deepen transport cooperation, work to revive air travel
The two countries will also strengthen cooperation in multilateral organisations such as the ICAO.
DPM Heng steps aside: A look at political transitions in S'pore
S'pore has always managed to institutionalise political succession into an efficient, rational and impersonal process.
From Lunch With Sumiko archives: PAP's 4G leaders Ong Ye Kung, Heng Swee Keat, Desmond Lee and Lawrence Wong
One of them has an Instagram bio that reads "bookworm, guitar player and dog lover".
Prosecution seeks maximum $1m fine for construction firm involved in 2017 PIE viaduct collapse
"OKP egregiously ignored numerous red flags of risk to workers' safety," said the prosecution.
PUB working on computer modelling system to prepare for floods and rising sea levels
Sea levels around the island are now about 14cm higher than before 1970.
Muslim migrant workers to get congregational prayers inside their dorms for Ramadan
Each dormitory will be allowed to hold two congregational prayer sessions for up to 200 attendees.
DBS to cut office space in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3: Sources
Banks around the world have been rethinking their use of offices since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Former chief justice Yong Pung How sought to give back to S'pore, says daughter
Mr Yong migrated to Singapore with his family in the early 1970s.
Vaping is harmful and not cool, says lung surgeon who has operated on vapers
Even without nicotine, inhaling the mist may damage your lungs, said Dr Aneez Ahmed.