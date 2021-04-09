Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 9.

A third of job openings in 2020 was for remote work; about half were newly created positions: MOM report

The pace of business transformation continued through 2020, despite it being a year of "great turmoil" for firms.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore and US to deepen transport cooperation, work to revive air travel

The two countries will also strengthen cooperation in multilateral organisations such as the ICAO.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Heng steps aside: A look at political transitions in S'pore

S'pore has always managed to institutionalise political succession into an efficient, rational and impersonal process.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

From Lunch With Sumiko archives: PAP's 4G leaders Ong Ye Kung, Heng Swee Keat, Desmond Lee and Lawrence Wong

One of them has an Instagram bio that reads "bookworm, guitar player and dog lover".

READ MORE HERE

Prosecution seeks maximum $1m fine for construction firm involved in 2017 PIE viaduct collapse

"OKP egregiously ignored numerous red flags of risk to workers' safety," said the prosecution.

READ MORE HERE

PUB working on computer modelling system to prepare for floods and rising sea levels

Sea levels around the island are now about 14cm higher than before 1970.

READ MORE HERE

Muslim migrant workers to get congregational prayers inside their dorms for Ramadan

Each dormitory will be allowed to hold two congregational prayer sessions for up to 200 attendees.

READ MORE HERE

DBS to cut office space in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3: Sources

Banks around the world have been rethinking their use of offices since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Former chief justice Yong Pung How sought to give back to S'pore, says daughter

Mr Yong migrated to Singapore with his family in the early 1970s.

READ MORE HERE

Vaping is harmful and not cool, says lung surgeon who has operated on vapers

Even without nicotine, inhaling the mist may damage your lungs, said Dr Aneez Ahmed.

READ MORE HERE