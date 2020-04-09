Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 9.
Coronavirus: PM Lee warns that circuit breaker measures will be strictly enforced; still too many gatherings taking place
"The more we take liberties with the Stay Home measures, the longer these painful measures will have to last," he said.
Coronavirus: Hackers hijack Singapore home-based lessons on Zoom to allegedly show obscene photos to children
Zoom has since changed some default settings for education users, and is adding passwords for its free basic users.
Coronavirus: Safe distancing measures to be rolled out across public transport network
Thermal scanners will also be deployed at selected MRT stations to screen commuters before they enter.
Pokka and ex-CEO Alain Ong settle lawsuit over alleged conspiracy that caused $10m loss
Pokka had accused Mr Ong of being involved in a conspiracy that caused the drinks maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses. Mr Ong then lashed back with various allegations against his former employer in a counterclaim.
How a US coronavirus 'super spreader' attended a funeral and birthday party - and infected 15 people, including 3 who died
Back in late February, a Chicago resident with mild respiratory symptoms went to pay his respects at a funeral. Three days later, he went to a birthday party with his relatives.
Two teens charged after one allegedly placed juice he drank back on FairPrice supermarket shelf
Their video had also caused public alarm in the midst of the current coronavirus outbreak.
Wuhan may be hailed as a success story but life is hardly back to normal
Senior officials and state media have urged caution over celebrating too soon, writes ST's China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei.
Man who allegedly organised illegal street race charged under Infectious Diseases Regulations
Yeo Jing Cheng is accused of organising the race in Tuas last month despite social distancing measures rolled out during the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus: Sungei Tengah Lodge is 4th foreign worker dorm gazetted as isolation area
With 29 coronavirus cases, it is the latest dormitory to be gazetted as an isolation area.
Covid-19 stay-home guide: Juicy char siew comes with free herbal soup
Cantonese roast meats are usually served at room temperature, which makes them ideal for home delivery.