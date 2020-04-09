Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 9.

Coronavirus: PM Lee warns that circuit breaker measures will be strictly enforced; still too many gatherings taking place





Those caught flouting the rules for the first time will be issued a stern written warning, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli. PHOTOS: MASAGOS ZULKIFLI/FACEBOOK, MARK CHEONG



"The more we take liberties with the Stay Home measures, the longer these painful measures will have to last," he said.

Coronavirus: Hackers hijack Singapore home-based lessons on Zoom to allegedly show obscene photos to children





Reports of uninvited people crashing Zoom meetings have been increasing in the last few months. PHOTO: AFP



Zoom has since changed some default settings for education users, and is adding passwords for its free basic users.

Coronavirus: Safe distancing measures to be rolled out across public transport network





Standing spaces and seats that should be avoided will be marked out. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Thermal scanners will also be deployed at selected MRT stations to screen commuters before they enter.

Pokka and ex-CEO Alain Ong settle lawsuit over alleged conspiracy that caused $10m loss





Mr Alain Ong was deputy group chief executive of Pokka Corporation (Singapore) and CEO of Pokka International before he was removed in September 2018 after internal investigations. PHOTO: ST FILE



Pokka had accused Mr Ong of being involved in a conspiracy that caused the drinks maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses. Mr Ong then lashed back with various allegations against his former employer in a counterclaim.

How a US coronavirus 'super spreader' attended a funeral and birthday party - and infected 15 people, including 3 who died





Emergency medical services workers transport a patient to Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago on April 7, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Back in late February, a Chicago resident with mild respiratory symptoms went to pay his respects at a funeral. Three days later, he went to a birthday party with his relatives.

Two teens charged after one allegedly placed juice he drank back on FairPrice supermarket shelf





Quek Xuan Zhi (left) and Nigel Pang Yew Ming were each charged with one count of being a public nuisance. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Their video had also caused public alarm in the midst of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan may be hailed as a success story but life is hardly back to normal



A man rides a bicycle down a street in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Senior officials and state media have urged caution over celebrating too soon, writes ST's China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei.

Man who allegedly organised illegal street race charged under Infectious Diseases Regulations





Yeo Jing Cheng allegedly organised a "street-cars meet up" at East Coast Park at around 11pm on March 28. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Yeo Jing Cheng is accused of organising the race in Tuas last month despite social distancing measures rolled out during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Sungei Tengah Lodge is 4th foreign worker dorm gazetted as isolation area





Sungei Tengah Lodge has been declared an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act from midnight. PHOTO: ST FILE



With 29 coronavirus cases, it is the latest dormitory to be gazetted as an isolation area.

Covid-19 stay-home guide: Juicy char siew comes with free herbal soup





Kam’s Roast now delivers islandwide using the Oddle system and its food arrives packed neatly in plastic containers. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Cantonese roast meats are usually served at room temperature, which makes them ideal for home delivery.

