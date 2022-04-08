Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 8.
Those eligible should get 4th vaccine dose for protection against severe illness: Experts
A recent study from Israel found that a second Pfizer booster shot provided additional protection against Omicron.
S'pore to have 6 long public holiday weekends in 2023
Condo killer litter: Man who threw bottle that fatally struck grandfather jailed 5 years and 6 months
Condo killer litter: 'Hard to accept the loss of our father, but life has to go on,' says son
7-week wait for vehicle entry permits to S'pore amid surge in applications
Motorists looking to drive into Singapore with foreign-registered vehicles will have to wait following a surge in applications.
Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know
Interactive: How circuit breaker changed us
Singapore went into circuit breaker mode 2 years ago to stem the spread of Covid-19. Look back at how those months changed people's jobs and lives.
Dozens reported killed in eastern Ukraine after rocket attack on train station
The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.
The Chic Home: Three-storey townhouse perfect for parties
With its clean lines and ample greenery, this house in Joo Chiat Place is a lovely spot for gatherings.
Equal opportunities in the workplace: For better or worse?
The recent White Paper on Singapore women's development highlighted the benefits of promoting equal opportunities in the workplace.