Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 8

Updated
Published
9 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 8.

Those eligible should get 4th vaccine dose for protection against severe illness: Experts

A recent study from Israel found that a second Pfizer booster shot provided additional protection against Omicron.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore to have 6 long public holiday weekends in 2023

Seven of the 11 public holidays fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Condo killer litter: Man who threw bottle that fatally struck grandfather jailed 5 years and 6 months

.

Prosecutors said Andrew Gosling's offences were "religiously aggravated".

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Condo killer litter: 'Hard to accept the loss of our father, but life has to go on,' says son

Mr Nas Muhammad Nasta'in Nasiari says the family has finally found closure.

READ MORE HERE

7-week wait for vehicle entry permits to S'pore amid surge in applications

Motorists looking to drive into Singapore with foreign-registered vehicles will have to wait following a surge in applications.

READ MORE HERE

Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know

Omicron XE is a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of Omicron.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How circuit breaker changed us

Singapore went into circuit breaker mode 2 years ago to stem the spread of Covid-19. Look back at how those months changed people's jobs and lives.

READ MORE HERE

Dozens reported killed in eastern Ukraine after rocket attack on train station

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

READ MORE HERE

The Chic Home: Three-storey townhouse perfect for parties

With its clean lines and ample greenery, this house in Joo Chiat Place is a lovely spot for gatherings.

READ MORE HERE

Equal opportunities in the workplace: For better or worse?

The recent White Paper on Singapore women's development highlighted the benefits of promoting equal opportunities in the workplace.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top