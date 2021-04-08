Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 8.

DPM Heng Swee Keat steps aside as leader of 4G team, setting back Singapore's succession plan for next PM

Mr Heng cited long-term challenges of the pandemic, his age and demands of the top job as reasons.

Cabinet reshuffle to be announced in two weeks; DPM Heng to give up finance portfolio

Mr Heng will continue to serve as DPM and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Who will be next to lead the PAP's 4G team?

Chan Chun Sing, Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong and Desmond Lee are likely candidates.

DPM Heng Swee Keat's letter to PM Lee Hsien Loong to step down as 4G leader

"We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore post-Covid-19, but also lead the next phase of our nation-building effort," he wrote.

PAP 4G team says more time needed to pick new leader after DPM Heng steps aside

"We know that he has made the decision with Singapore's long-term interests at heart," said the team.

$370 million in wage support wrongly paid out to companies, Government to recover monies

The error happened after the wrong dates were used to determine the amount companies should get.

HDB resale prices rise for 9th straight month in March with cash over valuation back in play

Resale prices are closing in on their all-time highs.

Man accused of selling replica guns allegedly tried to engage unsuspecting Grab driver to deliver goods

The Singaporean allegedly had in his possession 156 guns from which pellets could be discharged.

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

This takes Singapore's total to 60,575.

Average of 12 people a year taken to task for not providing safe conditions for maids cleaning windows: MOM

The MOM said those implicated included employers and their household members.

