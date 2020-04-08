Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 8.
Coronavirus: Wuhan reopens major transport links after 2-month lockdown
An estimated 55,000 are set to leave Wuhan by rail on Wednesday, officials said.
Coronavirus: Internet infrastructure to be upgraded and more free content made available for all
The upgrades are expected to ensure consistent network coverage in residential areas, which now have high Internet traffic.
Each country has different circumstances amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but all fighting the same enemy: PM Lee
"The battle is far from won. But it can be won, if we fight together. Singapore will do our part," PM Lee said in a video message for the World Health Organisation.
Coronavirus: All returning travellers to serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities
Previously, only those returning from the United States, Britain, Asean countries, India, France and Switzerland had to do so.
#stayhomewithST: Readers get creative with Covid-19 stay-at-home ideas
From finger painting and cooking to doing stretches with their pets, here are some interesting ideas that caught our eye.
askST: How effective is a reusable mask and how do I take care of it?
How often should you wash your reusable mask? Doctors answer this question and more.
Coronavirus: New $30m grant launched to speed up local production of eggs, vegetables and fish
Fish, leafy vegetables and eggs are the three most commonly consumed food items in Singapore.
2 teens arrested for allegedly placing juice they drank back on FairPrice supermarket shelf in Covid-19 video ‘joke’
The police said that the video caused public alarm during the period of heightened sensitivity of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Covid-19 stay-home guide: Nourishing soup also helps to detoxify
To get you started on your circuit breaker home-cooking journey, here is a simple recipe for ba wang hua and pork rib soup.
5 things to do today: Lose yourself in Virtual Yosemite, turn anxiety into art and more
View more than 200 locations within Yosemite and its surrounding areas via high-resolution, 360-degree interactive panoramas.