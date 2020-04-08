Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 8.

Coronavirus: Wuhan reopens major transport links after 2-month lockdown





People at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: ELIZABETH LAW



An estimated 55,000 are set to leave Wuhan by rail on Wednesday, officials said.

Coronavirus: Internet infrastructure to be upgraded and more free content made available for all





High internet traffic has shifted from the office and commercial spaces to people's homes. PHOTO: ST FILE



The upgrades are expected to ensure consistent network coverage in residential areas, which now have high Internet traffic.

Each country has different circumstances amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but all fighting the same enemy: PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it has been a very difficult fight, and the number of cases has continued to rise despite the country's efforts. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"The battle is far from won. But it can be won, if we fight together. Singapore will do our part," PM Lee said in a video message for the World Health Organisation.

Coronavirus: All returning travellers to serve stay-home notice at dedicated facilities





All returnees will be transported straight from the airport to the hotels. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Previously, only those returning from the United States, Britain, Asean countries, India, France and Switzerland had to do so.

#stayhomewithST: Readers get creative with Covid-19 stay-at-home ideas





From finger painting and cooking to doing stretches with their pets, here are some interesting ideas that caught our eye. PHOTOS: HASHTASHTAG, HOJIMUNCH, FAMILYHONEYMOONSG/INSTAGRAM



From finger painting and cooking to doing stretches with their pets, here are some interesting ideas that caught our eye.

askST: How effective is a reusable mask and how do I take care of it?





For the general public, the main precaution to take is to stay home and to wear a reusable mask if they have to go out. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



How often should you wash your reusable mask? Doctors answer this question and more.

Coronavirus: New $30m grant launched to speed up local production of eggs, vegetables and fish





In 2019, local farms produced 14 per cent of leafy vegetables consumed here. PHOTO: ST FILE



Fish, leafy vegetables and eggs are the three most commonly consumed food items in Singapore.

2 teens arrested for allegedly placing juice they drank back on FairPrice supermarket shelf in Covid-19 video ‘joke’





In the video, a boy is seen drinking from a bottle in the store despite an NTUC staff member walking by, before putting it back on the shelf because it was too "sour". PHOTO: STOMP



The police said that the video caused public alarm during the period of heightened sensitivity of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Covid-19 stay-home guide: Nourishing soup also helps to detoxify





Sold in dried form, the ba wang hua - which is used in this soup (above) - is believed to help with reducing heat in the lungs in traditional Chinese medicine. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



To get you started on your circuit breaker home-cooking journey, here is a simple recipe for ba wang hua and pork rib soup.

5 things to do today: Lose yourself in Virtual Yosemite, turn anxiety into art and more





Renowned rock climber Tommy Caldwell in the 2017 documentary, The Dawn Wall. PHOTO: NETFLIX



View more than 200 locations within Yosemite and its surrounding areas via high-resolution, 360-degree interactive panoramas.

