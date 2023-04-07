Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

Jobs in green economy in hot demand as S’pore looks to become carbon services hub

More than 50,000 new jobs related to the carbon services sector may be created here by 2030, said KPMG's Sharad Somani.

16 species of insects like crickets, silkworms will receive SFA green light to be sold as food

The approval for consumption will be subject to various food safety requirements.

UN report on safety of lab-grown meats cites S’pore, the only country selling them, as case study

The report concluded that the meats are safe for consumption if produced and handled well.

China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

Premier Chen Chien-jen said Taiwan’s defence and security agencies were keeping a close eye on developments.

MRT fault causes disruption for more than 2 hours on Circle Line

It was the first major disruption on the CCL in 2023.

‘99-to-1’ property deals: Stamp duty avoidance or honest mistake?

It is time to put a stop to sketchy arrangements that avoid paying stamp duty, says the writer.

Skeletal remains found in Toa Payoh flat: Coroner records open verdict

The remains likely belonged to Madam Cheng Ah Imm, 73, who had been living in the unit, but this could not be determined with certainty.

Work-from-home order issued as Thailand’s Chiang Mai chokes on pollution

On Friday morning, the air monitoring website IQAir ranked Chiang Mai as the most polluted major city in the world.

Tech entrepreneur Leanne Robers is first S’porean to win Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year

The co-founder of accelerator scheme She Loves Tech was recognised for her contributions to the tech industry.

Telcos tackle cyberthreats with broadband filters to keep malware away from devices

These filters prevent sensitive data stored on Internet-connected devices from falling into the hands of hackers.

