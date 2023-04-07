Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Jobs in green economy in hot demand as S’pore looks to become carbon services hub
More than 50,000 new jobs related to the carbon services sector may be created here by 2030, said KPMG's Sharad Somani.
16 species of insects like crickets, silkworms will receive SFA green light to be sold as food
UN report on safety of lab-grown meats cites S’pore, the only country selling them, as case study
The report concluded that the meats are safe for consumption if produced and handled well.
China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
Premier Chen Chien-jen said Taiwan’s defence and security agencies were keeping a close eye on developments.
MRT fault causes disruption for more than 2 hours on Circle Line
‘99-to-1’ property deals: Stamp duty avoidance or honest mistake?
It is time to put a stop to sketchy arrangements that avoid paying stamp duty, says the writer.
Skeletal remains found in Toa Payoh flat: Coroner records open verdict
The remains likely belonged to Madam Cheng Ah Imm, 73, who had been living in the unit, but this could not be determined with certainty.
Work-from-home order issued as Thailand’s Chiang Mai chokes on pollution
On Friday morning, the air monitoring website IQAir ranked Chiang Mai as the most polluted major city in the world.
Tech entrepreneur Leanne Robers is first S’porean to win Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year
The co-founder of accelerator scheme She Loves Tech was recognised for her contributions to the tech industry.
Telcos tackle cyberthreats with broadband filters to keep malware away from devices
These filters prevent sensitive data stored on Internet-connected devices from falling into the hands of hackers.