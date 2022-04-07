Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

Updated
Published
33 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 7.

4 HDB blocks in AMK Ave 3 picked for Sers; over 600 households affected

This is the first Sers announcement since May 2018.

READ MORE HERE

2nd anniversary of circuit breaker: S'pore in better shape but not out of the woods, says PM Lee

He thanked Singaporeans for staying united and urged them to continue exercising responsibility.

READ MORE HERE

Manhunt under way for 2 men who used weapons to attack 2 others in Boon Lay

The two men were seen wielding long-bladed weapons at a carpark.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

HDB resale prices rise for 21st straight month; Pinnacle flat sells for record $1.38m

Compared with March last year, HDB resale flat prices are up by 12 per cent, flash data showed.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore moves a step closer to local food resilience with groundbreaking of Sats food hub

It is the first food industry player to join the advanced manufacturing district.

READ MORE HERE

Omicron XE on its way to Malaysia, experts warn

There is every possibility of the coronavirus variant reaching Malaysia within a month.

READ MORE HERE

Back-to-office fashion: Business comfort is in

The office attire was already on its last legs before the pandemic, but Covid-19 sounded the death knell for stuffy suits and ties.

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Money: Knowledge is crucial for investing, says financial exec

Financial services executive Belinda Au does her own research while also consulting her wealth adviser and bankers before making investment decisions.

READ MORE HERE

His love for trains drove him to open a special cafe in Singapore

Isaac D'Souza has an autism spectrum disorder, and learning disabilities. Find out how he became the boss of a rail-themed cafe.

READ MORE HERE

Remembrance of atrocities past

Ukraine 2022. Singapore 1942. Both victims of war. When the fighting ends, how do we ensure the lessons learnt are not forgotten by future generations?

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top