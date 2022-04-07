Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 7.
4 HDB blocks in AMK Ave 3 picked for Sers; over 600 households affected
2nd anniversary of circuit breaker: S'pore in better shape but not out of the woods, says PM Lee
He thanked Singaporeans for staying united and urged them to continue exercising responsibility.
Manhunt under way for 2 men who used weapons to attack 2 others in Boon Lay
HDB resale prices rise for 21st straight month; Pinnacle flat sells for record $1.38m
Compared with March last year, HDB resale flat prices are up by 12 per cent, flash data showed.
S'pore moves a step closer to local food resilience with groundbreaking of Sats food hub
Omicron XE on its way to Malaysia, experts warn
There is every possibility of the coronavirus variant reaching Malaysia within a month.
Back-to-office fashion: Business comfort is in
The office attire was already on its last legs before the pandemic, but Covid-19 sounded the death knell for stuffy suits and ties.
Me & My Money: Knowledge is crucial for investing, says financial exec
Financial services executive Belinda Au does her own research while also consulting her wealth adviser and bankers before making investment decisions.
His love for trains drove him to open a special cafe in Singapore
Isaac D'Souza has an autism spectrum disorder, and learning disabilities. Find out how he became the boss of a rail-themed cafe.
Remembrance of atrocities past
Ukraine 2022. Singapore 1942. Both victims of war. When the fighting ends, how do we ensure the lessons learnt are not forgotten by future generations?
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!