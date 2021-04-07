Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 7.

85% of all ongoing BTO projects delayed; 43,000 households affected

Home buyers with housing difficulties and no alternatives may approach HDB for assistance.

4 pairs of primary schools, 5 pairs of secondary schools to merge as student numbers shrink

Since 2010, 68 schools have been merged, including eight junior colleges in 2019.

Unemployment rates in S'pore decline for fourth straight month in Feb

Declines were seen across the overall unemployment rate, as well as the resident and citizen unemployment rates.

S'pore to get 4 new attractions including Museum of Ice Cream and Sentosa rotating gondola

Also set to open in Clarke Quay is the Slingshot, the tallest thrill ride in Asia.

S'pore woman on 'quest for revenge' against doctor has appeal dismissed

Serene Tiong has been ordered to pay costs.

Axington, linked to Loh cousins, now a cash company facing risk of being delisted

It has until Aug 30 to submit a resumption proposal, given that the trading of its shares had been suspended since Aug 31, 2020.

New standards for Mice sector launched as S'pore prepares to hold larger events like WEF

Those that meet strict benchmarks and uphold best practices will be able to display a mark of assurance.

Anti-cancer drug can treat Covid-19, Singapore-US study shows

Topotecan, which is used in chemotherapy, was found to reduce death rates of Sars-Cov-2 infection.

1 community infection among 35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

The new cases take Singapore's total to 60,554.

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib served with bankruptcy notice over $564m tax bill

Najib says the case relates to S$973 million put in an account under his name.

