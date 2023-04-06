Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 6

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US, China and Taiwan walk delicate line over McCarthy-Tsai meeting
Mr McCarthy’s meeting with Ms Tsai in California is widely viewed as the middle ground to avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing.
Over 2 million visitors to Ramadan bazaar so far, set to be largest attendance on record
This year's Ramadan bazaar, which is the longest-running yet at 36 days, is on track to set a visitor attendance record.
Bangkok’s heat index expected to hit 50.2 deg C on Thursday, as hot season grips Thailand
Teen accused of killing boy at River Valley High School to plead guilty to culpable homicide
He was originally handed a murder charge but it was reduced to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Solar panels to be installed at 1,075 HDB blocks
They will be installed at blocks under the Aljunied-Hougang, Nee Soon and Sengkang town councils by the third quarter of 2026.
HDB resale prices picked up in March with 24% more flats sold
Property analysts attributed the increment to higher demand after the CNY period and shorter month of February.
S'pore sees upsurge in interest from Taiwan’s ultra-rich to set up family offices here
With the increasing geopolitical risks, many rich Taiwanese are also seeking to keep the option of relocation open.
Chanel brings its 1932 High Jewelry collection to South-east Asia for first time
Singapore is the first and only stop in South-east Asia for Chanel's travelling 1932 High Jewelry collection.
Another MAS tightening on the cards due to sticky inflation, even as odds of a pause rise
Policymakers are likely to tighten monetary policy for a sixth time since October 2021, recent surveys of analysts have noted.
Youth who raped drunken teen gets nearly 10 years’ jail, caning
Despite being warned by his friend, the then 19-year-old forced himself on the 18-year-old victim.