Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 6

US, China and Taiwan walk delicate line over McCarthy-Tsai meeting

Mr McCarthy’s meeting with Ms Tsai in California is widely viewed as the middle ground to avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing.

Over 2 million visitors to Ramadan bazaar so far, set to be largest attendance on record

This year's Ramadan bazaar, which is the longest-running yet at 36 days, is on track to set a visitor attendance record.

Bangkok’s heat index expected to hit 50.2 deg C on Thursday, as hot season grips Thailand

The heat index is how hot something feels like to the human body.

Teen accused of killing boy at River Valley High School to plead guilty to culpable homicide

He was originally handed a murder charge but it was reduced to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Solar panels to be installed at 1,075 HDB blocks

They will be installed at blocks under the Aljunied-Hougang, Nee Soon and Sengkang town councils by the third quarter of 2026.

HDB resale prices picked up in March with 24% more flats sold

Property analysts attributed the increment to higher demand after the CNY period and shorter month of February.

S'pore sees upsurge in interest from Taiwan’s ultra-rich to set up family offices here

With the increasing geopolitical risks, many rich Taiwanese are also seeking to keep the option of relocation open.

Chanel brings its 1932 High Jewelry collection to South-east Asia for first time

Singapore is the first and only stop in South-east Asia for Chanel's travelling 1932 High Jewelry collection.

Another MAS tightening on the cards due to sticky inflation, even as odds of a pause rise

Policymakers are likely to tighten monetary policy for a sixth time since October 2021, recent surveys of analysts have noted.

Youth who raped drunken teen gets nearly 10 years’ jail, caning

Despite being warned by his friend, the then 19-year-old forced himself on the 18-year-old victim.

